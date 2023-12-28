Joe Flacco or Tua Tagovailoa: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 17?

Joe Flacco and Tua Tagovailoa are potential game-winners in Week 17 of fantasy football. They are both, however, potential game-losers as well. With it being Super Bowl week in most formats, two lucky players in every league will go head to head. The vast majority of the others still going are locked in consolation battles.

Consolation games don't offer much in terms of rewards, but you should always look to finish the season on a high. That's where these QBs come in, as making the correct choice could be the defining factor in your matchup.

Let's take a look at their fantasy outlooks, starting with Joe Flacco:

Is Joe Flacco a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Joe Flacco is looking to lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs and potentially become a franchise legend if he manages to upset the odds and deliver the Lombardi Trophy. First, however, they have to make it to the playoffs and immediately in their way stands Flacco's old team, the New York Jets.

This matchup represents something of a trap. While everyone is enjoying Flacco's unexpected return from retirement, how long can these magnificent performances last?

Joe Flacco has led the Browns to a 3-1 record as a starter and has thrown for 1,307 yards, 10 TDs and seven INTs this season for 78.18 points in fantasy football. These are very decent numbers considering he is 38 years old and has essentially come off the sofa to play.

He managed to hit WR Amari Cooper so often last week that Cooper set a franchise record of 265 yards to go along with two TDs and a 2-point conversion. However, the Jets will not allow that to happen here.

The NY defense is elite and with Joe Flacco a former player from only last season, the team and coaching staff are familiar with his strengths and weaknesses. Negating the strengths and exposing the weaknesses will be easier said than done, but it is hard to trust the quarterback to put up big numbers in Week 17.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Joe Flacco to record 13.4 points in Week 17, which highlights the risk of starting him. There are likely better options available to you to at least consider before deciding to start Flacco.

Is Tua Tagovailoa a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Tua Tagovailoa has been a frustrating player for fantasy football managers this season. The talent is undeniable, the elite receivers are there and the running game is a threat. The Miami Dolphins have a truly elite offense, so why is Tagovailoa not putting up better numbers?

Tagovailoa has thrown for 4,214 yards, 26 TDs, 10 INTs, in addition to losing five fumbles. This totals 247.8 points in fantasy football, which makes him the QB11 on the season. Tua has only broken the 20-point barrier on four occasions this season and has hit 9-14 points seven times.

While the Dolphins offense has been raining points in fantasy football, that doesn't seem to happen for Tagovailoa. That is largely due to his 15 turnovers and the Miami's running game.

The Dolphins have been electric running the ball and when they win blowout games, Tagovailoa often takes a backseat or even gets a rest in the fourth quarter. If he can improve in terms of ball security, that would translate into fantasy football, but at the moment he is a risky start.

The Dolphins face the Baltimore Ravens, who effectively stymied the San Francisco 49ers on Monday and are No. 1 against QBs in fantasy football, in Week 17. This is as tough a matchup as you can get and if Miami is to win this one, it will have to play efficiently on offense.

This is a tough game to call and there is a chance Tua Tagovailoa plays a perfect game, but there's also the danger he won't. The consensus is that this might degenerate into a shootout, which bodes well for Tagovailoa's fantasy outlook.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Tagovailoa to record 18.1 points in Week 17, so he is a good pick. While turnovers and Raheem Mostert running the ball into the endzone are concerns, there should be enough points flying about to give the quarterback a good week.

Joe Flacco or Tua Tagovailoa: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 17?

Looking at the numbers, Tua Tagovailoa is a better pick than Joe Flacco in Week 17. The Jets and Ravens are both unpleasant matchups for QBs, but the Dolphins have more weapons than the Browns and that is the defining factor.

Looking at the two games, the Dolphins-Raiders fixture looks to have more points in it, which should mean better weeks for QBs.

The below breakdown gives an idea of what to expect from both QBs in Week 17:

The real difference here is the expected TDs. With Flacco expected to only throw for one, Tagovailoa feels more likely to have a big day. While anything can happen in fantasy football, these kinds of percentages are often the difference between winning and losing.