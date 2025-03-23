Joe Milton has quietly become the most intriguing quarterback in the 2025 offseason, even though he played in just one meaningless game as a rookie - albeit one that saw him explode for nearly 250 yards and a touchdown in the air and another six on the ground.

But with Drake Maye entrenched as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback of the future and Josh Dobbs coming in as the clear-cut backup, the sixth-round sophomore seemingly has no future in Foxboro. Hence, the organizations has expressed interest in trading him to another team, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler singling out the Dallas Cowboys as one to watch:

But it cannot be just they who want him. These other teams should be interested as well...

5 best trade destinations for Patriots QB Joe Milton

5) Houston Texans

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

The Houston Texans already have their franchise face in CJ Stroud, but the depth behind him raises concerns.

Kedon Slovis is on a reserve/futures contract and is unlikely to see the practice field, let alone a gameday one. Former starter Davis Mills is on a one-year extension but is unlikely to last beyond that. There needs to be serious competition, and Milton can provide that.

4) Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

There is no telling how JJ McCarthy will perform in 2025 after an ACL injury ended his rookie season before it even began. And even if he performs well, the quarterback depth behind him is suspicious.

Only Brett Rypien is currently listed, and he is obviously not going to threaten the future face of the franchise. But maybe Joe Milton can. He is also young and hungry, after all.

3) Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns desperately need an alpha at quarterback with Deshaun Watson likely to miss yet another season. They seem certain to be beaten to Cam Ward by the Tennessee Titans, and Shedeur Sanders will probably not want to be the latest victim of their very notorious carousel.

But Milton? He has not been in the spotlight for much time, so he may be one person willing to walk into a forsaken franchise and work to save it.

2) Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford will remain a Los Angeles Ram for at least this coming season. But the organization surely must already be anxious at the prospect of losing him, whether it be by trade, release, or even retirement.

And that is because the depth behind him is not great. Jimmy Garoppolo is under contract for just another year, and he barely played in the last one. Stetson Bennett, meanwhile, has yet to see the field and is already trending downwards in terms of career longevity relative to age.

There needs to be an infusion of youth - something that Joe Milton has.

1) Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Week 2 of free agency is about to end soon, and yet Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers have no quarterback. Aaron Rodgers' visit ended in no contracts being signed, while Russell WIlson appears to have been all but completely shut out.

There is a very obvious solution to this: trade for Milton. They can also use this as an opportunity to get rid of George Pickens; after all, the wide receiver will be very unhappy at having to cede a sizable portion of his production to DK Metcalf.

It is a win-win situation for both parties: the Steelers get their potiential passer of the future, while the Patriots get a potential aerial dominator for Drake Maye - assuming that Mike Vrabel can coach the negativity out of him.

