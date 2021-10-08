How long is Joe Mixon out? Bengals RB status for upcoming weeks?

Joe Mixon, running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, is starting off his season perhaps better than he could have anticipated. Despite a Week 2 loss to the

Chicago Bears, Mixon has his Bengals sporting a healthy 3-1 record, which is tied for the AFC North division lead with the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.

However, Mixon is now nursing a nagging ankle injury which threatens to possibly keep him out of action for an unspecified amount of time. With Mixon being designated in the Bengals injury report this week on Wednesday and Thursday as a non-participant, will Mixon miss any games and if so, when will he return?

How much time (if any) will Joe Mixon miss?

According to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Mixon has been diagnosed with having a low-grade ankle sprain but is considered day-to-day in lieu of week-to-week, which is good news for the Bengals and their fans.

Initially, there were reports that Mixon would be week-to-week with his injury.

Since his status is day-to-day, Mixon's status will be carefully monitored to determine if he will officially be active for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. However, there is an expectation that Mixon may possibly be benched for this week's game due to injury.

Mixon has been a workhorse this season

For the Bengals this season, there have been more than a few surprising revelations that have helped them jump out to a 3-1 record. Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow is starting where he left off before the gruesome lower leg injury that caused him to miss the second half of the season.

Rookie receiver Jamarr Chase, who reportedly couldn't catch a cold in the preseason, has caught fire with his former college quarterback to the tune of 297 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

The two have helped the Bengals tremendously but it all starts and ends with Joe Mixon as he controls the clock and the chains. He is currently third in the league with 353 yards rushing.

He is pacing the Bengals offense, making it easier for his second-year quarterback. Mixon is also averaging 4.3 yards per carry with two touchdowns.

The question that remains is what will the Bengals do if Mixon is unable to go?

Options for the Bengals

If Joe Mixon is unable to go this week or in the coming weeks, they will look to replace him with backup running backs Samaje Perine, Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams. By using a running back by committee grouping, the Bengals can keep them all fresh until Mixon returns.

In the meantime, fans in Cincinnati will keep their fingers crossed that it doesn't come to that.

