Joe Mixon-inspired fantasy football team names in 2022

Joe Mixon is without a doubt one of the best running backs in the NFL right now. With four teams having byes this week, many fantasy football managers are in a pickle with the season halfway over.

The Cincinnati Bengals running back, on the other hand, is a viable fantasy option. Mixon has regained his form this season and has assisted fantasy managers in amassing a large number of points.

If you have Mixon in your squad, you may have a successful season. But do you have a catchy name that will make your opponents green with envy? We're here to help if you haven't already.

Here are the 30 best Joe Mixon-inspired fantasy football names:

Catalina Wine Mixon

Mixon Match

The Mixon Administration

Sir Mixon-A-Lot

Mixon It Up

Hard Hittin’ Joe Mixon

Mixologists

Mix Tape

President Mixon

The Mixon Bowl

MIXON Watches

MixxonMobil

Frost/Mixon

Joe payDirt

The Mixonologists

Cat Scratch Fever

Made You Mix

Joe Mixon's Punch Out

Joevid-19

Who Dey and the Blowfish

The Cinn City Kitties

In The Mix

Touchdown Mix

Joe's Secret Sauce

In the Mixon

Mix It Up

JoeJoe Rabbit

JoeJoe's Bizarre Adventure

Mixieland Delight

Mixon Ticonderoga

Mixing Touchdowns

Mix'd Up

Mixscellaneous Results

Checks Mixon

Mix'd Emotions

Mix'd Nuts

Mix'd Martial Arts

Mix'd Martial Yards

Chex Mix

Chex Mixon Bold Party Blend

Joe Mixon week 10 fantasy outlook

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon has started in all nine games this season. In Week 9, Mixon carried the ball 22 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns, while also catching four passes for 58 yards and another touchdown in a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

He scored 55.10 fantasy points in the previous game and was instrumental in the Bengals' victory. He had only three touchdowns prior to the last game but now has eight this season. So should you use Mixon in week 10?

Mixon has a bye in Week 10 before the Bengals takes on the Steelers in Week 11. If he is on your starting roster, you should bench him this week. But for week 11, he definitely deserves a starting spot.

