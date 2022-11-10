Joe Mixon-inspired fantasy football team names in 2022

Joe Mixon is without a doubt one of the best running backs in the NFL right now. With four teams having byes this week, many fantasy football managers are in a pickle with the season halfway over.
The Cincinnati Bengals running back, on the other hand, is a viable fantasy option. Mixon has regained his form this season and has assisted fantasy managers in amassing a large number of points.
If you have Mixon in your squad, you may have a successful season. But do you have a catchy name that will make your opponents green with envy? We're here to help if you haven't already.
Here are the 30 best Joe Mixon-inspired fantasy football names:
- Catalina Wine Mixon
- Mixon Match
- The Mixon Administration
- Sir Mixon-A-Lot
- Mixon It Up
- Hard Hittin’ Joe Mixon
- Mixologists
- Mix Tape
- President Mixon
- The Mixon Bowl
- MIXON Watches
- MixxonMobil
- Frost/Mixon
- Joe payDirt
- The Mixonologists
- Cat Scratch Fever
- Made You Mix
- Joe Mixon's Punch Out
- Joevid-19
- Who Dey and the Blowfish
- The Cinn City Kitties
- In The Mix
- Touchdown Mix
- Joe's Secret Sauce
- In the Mixon
- Mix It Up
- JoeJoe Rabbit
- JoeJoe's Bizarre Adventure
- Mixieland Delight
- Mixon Ticonderoga
- Mixing Touchdowns
- Mix'd Up
- Mixscellaneous Results
- Checks Mixon
- Mix'd Emotions
- Mix'd Nuts
- Mix'd Martial Arts
- Mix'd Martial Yards
- Chex Mix
- Chex Mixon Bold Party Blend
Joe Mixon week 10 fantasy outlook
Joe Mixon has started in all nine games this season. In Week 9, Mixon carried the ball 22 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns, while also catching four passes for 58 yards and another touchdown in a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.
He scored 55.10 fantasy points in the previous game and was instrumental in the Bengals' victory. He had only three touchdowns prior to the last game but now has eight this season. So should you use Mixon in week 10?
Mixon has a bye in Week 10 before the Bengals takes on the Steelers in Week 11. If he is on your starting roster, you should bench him this week. But for week 11, he definitely deserves a starting spot.