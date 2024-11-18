Joe Mixon or Rico Dowdle Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs ahead of MNF clash

Running back is arguably the most important position in fantasy football. So, starting the right one each week is of utmost importance. In Week 11, fantasy managers may have to decide between Joe Mixon and Rico Dowdle. But who is the better option?

Is Joe Mixon a good fantasy option?

Houston Texans' running back Joe Mixon is a great fantasy option in Week 11 and every week.

Mixon is one of the best running backs in football and gets plenty of touches. Mixon has carried the ball at least 24 times in each of the last four games, while he has a touchdown in five straight games.

The Texans are going up against a Cowboys defense that allows 152.11 rushing yards per game. Dallas' run defense ranks 31st in the NFL so Mixon should get plenty of opportunity to have success.

Is Rico Dowdle a good fantasy option?

Rico Dowdle is the Cowboys' starting running back Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys officially named Rico Dowdle the team's starting running back going forward, which makes him a good fantasy option.

"Definitely, you have to get him the ball," coach Mike McCarthy told reporters about Dowdle. "That's my focus to continue to get him opportunities, via Reuters. He's the lead back."

With quarterback Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys should run the ball more often than they have.

This season, Dowdle is averaging 4.5 rushing yards per game but has yet to rush for a touchdown. But, with Dowdle being the starter, he should get the carries near the goal line.

Joe Mixon or Rico Dowdle: Who Should I Start?

Sportskeeda's fantasy start/sit optimizer suggests that fantasy managers should start Joe Mixon over Rico Dowdle.

Fantasy projections

Detailed fantasy projections

Mixon is projected to record 17.3 fantasy points in a full PPR league, while Dowdle is projected for 12.1.

Mixon is projected to rush for 70.8 yards while also likely to get a touchdown. He's also expected to catch three passes for 22.1 yards. Dowdle, meanwhile, is projected to rush for 45.5 yards while adding 21.5 receiving yards.

The tool suggests starting Mixon over Dowdle.

