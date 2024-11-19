  • home icon
  • Joe Mixon stats tonight: Texans RB's rushing yards, touchdowns and more in Week 11 vs. Cowboys

By Andre Castillo
Modified Nov 19, 2024 04:58 GMT
Joe Mixon has so far been proving why the Cincinnati Bengals were wrong to ditch him during the 2024 offseason. The Houston Texans have greatly benefited from trading, dominating the AFC South at 6-4 - the only winning record there. And despite missing Weeks 3-5 with an ankle injury, he still looks like a favorite to hit 1,000 yards for the second straight time.

On Tuesday, they went north within the state of Texas to visit the Dallas Cowboys, who have been undergoing one of the most heavily-covered collapses of the season - going from three straight 12-5 records and regular contention from the NFC East to 3-6 and being plagued by injuries and poor play. And Mixon seemed poised for another major night despite facing a strong defense that was headlined by Pro Bowlers DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs.

Joe Mixon's stats vs. Cowboys

Here is how Joe Mixon performed against the Cowboys on Monday night:

  • Carries: 20
  • Rushing yards: 109
  • Rushing touchdowns: 3
  • Receptions: 2
  • Receiving yards: 44
  • Receiving touchdowns: 0

To put it simple, on a night where C.J. Stroud did not throw many spectacular passes, the running back was dominant. A particular highlight was when he recognized that the defense had forgotten to cover his right side of the field, leaving him open to run for a touchdown.

He was particularly aided by the offensive line, which overcame penalties and a sack on their quarterback to create rushing opportunities for him.

At over 700 yards, assuming he remains healthy and has at least 50 yards in each of the next three games, then he should be able to hit a thousand for the season.

Meanwhile, this serves as another indicator that the Cowboys are falling. Their offensive struggles are already well-known, but Mike Zimmer’s defensive tenure has also proven to be very poor - with plenty of points allowed. With Mike McCarthy set to be a free agent after the season, one should not be surprised if the coordinator is among the victims of a purge in 2025.

