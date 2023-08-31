Joe Montana blames Kyle Shanahan’s system for Trey Lance’s failure with 49ers after surprise Cowboys trade

Trey Lance's situation with the San Francisco 49ers remains a hot topic of discussion, even though the quarterback has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys and ended abruptly his stint with the franchise that traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to pick him.

With Brock Purdy's ascension and Sam Darnold taking his spot as QB2, there was no way to keep Trey Lance on the team due to the distraction it would cause, so the 49ers traded him for a mere fourth-round pick. According to the legendary quarterback Joe Montana, who won four rings with the franchise, it's Kyle Shanahan's offensive system to blame for Lance's failures:

I think, the biggest thing for Trey is, he needs to find a place where he's comfortable within a system, and I just don't think I ever saw a comfort level for him in that system. It's a system that's played inside the pocket. He came from a system in college that always got him outside. He had different reads that happened. And the pocket is not a place to try to learn to throw from when you get to the NFL, or make a living - and if you go back and look at Shanahan's offense, it's a pocket system. And I just think that it wasn't a fit for Trey.

Why the Trey Lance pick didn't work out in San Francisco

Trey Lance, the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, could not develop his immense potential throughout the past two years, as the 49ers had Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster leading an improbable playoff push during his rookie year and, a season later, Later broke his ankle in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the 2022 season, with Brock Purdy's ascension hurting his future in San Francisco.

He has not developed any of his potential, if we're being honest. Trey Lance has clear difficulties in reading opposing defenses, so his progressions during any play are slow and take away much of his ability to anticipate his throws. Likewise, defenses have a full plate against quarterbacks of this type, as they take longer to release the ball and become easier to identify

A fresh start with the Dallas Cowboys might be just what he needs to have a calmer situation without any of the pressure of being a top 3 pick in San Francisco. But this might be his last chance.

