NFL Countdown: 49ers offence runs riot in New Orleans

Entering the 1980's the San Fransisco 49ers had never reached a Super Bowl, never mind won one. By the end of the decade, the Niners would be the most successful franchise of the modern era. Led by their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Joe Montana, the 49ers were undoubtedly the team of the decade. Fans watched as they dispatched everyone in front of them on their way to creating a dynasty.

When they arrived at the Louisiana Superdome in January 1990, the 49ers were looking to win their fourth Super Bowl victory in nine years. They were attempting to retain the Vince Lombardi trophy for the first time following a 20-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1988 season.

On this occasion, their opponents would be the Denver Broncos. The Broncos were led out by their own legendary quarterback, John Elway. The scene was set for a classic showdown, but the omens could not have been more different for the two contenders.

The 49ers had appeared in three prior Super Bowls and come out victorious each time. Whereas the Broncos, who were also making their fourth Super Bowl appearance, were still looking for their maiden title. Fans and analysts were expecting a memorable match-up, and that's exactly what they got.

To the victor, the spoils. Only the 49ers fanbase left with cherised memories, as Broncos fans were left humiliated and embarrassed.

The road to Super Bowl XXIV - San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

The Niners entered the 1989 season knowing that they would create their own piece of history should they manage to retain the Vince Lombardi trophy. Following the 49ers win in Super Bowl XXIII over the Bengals, long-time head coach Bill Walsh retired, handing the reigns to his defensive coordinator George Seifert.

Should the Niners manage to retain their title, it would be the first time a franchise had won the Super Bowl in back-to-back years under different head coaches. The challenge was set.

What followed was one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history. For this reason, some consider the 1989 San Francisco 49ers as the greatest team ever. The roster was loaded with including Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott and Joe Montana.

But it was Montana who stole the show. He delivered an incredible statistical season that saw the 49ers to a 14-2 record. Montana had a 112.4 passer rating, which was a record at the time. He completed 70.2% of his passes for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions en route to the regular season MVP award.

However, Montana's playoff performances made this regular-season effort look pedestrian. He dismantled the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams by a combined 71-16, securing the 49ers a date with destiny and the Denver Broncos.

San Francisco entered as 13 points favorites after the demolition job they had completed in the previous two rounds. But with Elway under center, many fancied the Broncos to cause an upset. That confidence was sorely misplaced. The Broncos received the opening kick-off and were were forced to punt after going three-and-out.

Montana's reply was a 66-yard, ten-play drive that finished off with a twenty-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Rice. It was an early warning of what was to come, but the Broncos responded well. They converted a field goal and stopped the 49ers on their next drive. With the Broncos starting again at halfway, they looked certain to at least reduce the deficit to one point.

Little did they know at the time, but that was as good as it would get for them in Super Bowl XXIV. On the next play, the San Francisco defense forced and then recovered a fumble, giving the ball back to their red-hot quarterback. Ten plays later, is was 13-3 to San Francisco as the first quarter ended. Kicker Mike Cofer missed the extra-point attempt.

A mammoth 14-play drive delivered another touchdown. Then some solid defense, was followed by a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Rice. This made the score 27-3. By half-time, the game was almost over. With Elway having to throw caution to the wind, there was always a chance this could get messy for Denver.

On the first play of the second half, Elway was intercepted by the 49ers defense, and on the very next play Montana found Rice again. The contest was over. It was now a matter of how many.

By the time the carnage was over, the final score was 55-10, the largest winning margin in Super Bowl history. It was the most points scored by a single team in a Super Bowl, a record that still stands to this day. Montana was named Super Bowl MVP after going 22 from 29 passes for 297 yards with five touchdowns. It is statistically the most one-sided Super Bowl of all time.

Montana's level of dominance in the 1989 postseason is unrivaled. It is recognized by many as one of the greatest post-season performances ever. He recorded a pass completion percentage of 78.3%, throwing for 800 yards with 11 touchdowns. He threw zero interceptions and had a qbr rating of 146.4. The 49ers outscored their opponents 126-26.

For Denver, this defeat sparked a dramatic downturn in their fortunes, though they would eventually rise again. Elway would eventually gain redemption by winning Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII. The 49ers would return to the Super Bowl five-years later and triumph again. This time with Steve Young leading the team as he eventually emerged from the shadow of his illustrious predecessor.

