Joe Montana whiskey: 4x Super Bowl champion QB’s special deal with Golden Bar Whiskey explored

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana is one of the greatest quarterbacks to grace the gridiron. He is arguably a top-three QB of all time, and his reputation in San Francisco is set in stone. Since retiring from the NFL in 1994, Montana has kept himself busy, and the serial winner recently struck a special deal with Golden Bar whiskey.

According to PR Newswire, Montana has announced a new partnership with the Gold Bar Spirits Company, makers of the award-winning Gold Bar Whiskey. This brand new collaboration will see the four-time Super Bowl champion and Gold Bar Spirits release the Joe Montana Whiskey Collection in September 2024.

According to the report, the special edition whiskey release will have a distinct rollout through Gold Bar's distribution partner, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. The marquee announcement was made at the Gold Bar Distillery's new Visitor Center and Tasting Room on Treasure Island in San Francisco, a city that Montana brought joy to throughout his NFL career.

What did Joe Montana say about the special deal?

San Francisco 49ers legend Montana said about his newest partnership (via The San Francisco Standard):

"Collaborating with the team at Gold Bar Whiskey to develop this collection has been a fun experience. From the unique flavor profiles to the meaningful blend numbers and creative designs, the collection will offer a variety of selections for a match-time beverage with a twist of nostalgia. I'm looking forward to sharing the whiskey, as well as the experience of Gold Bar's incredible new Visitor Center here in San Francisco, with fans."

Montana, 67, sounds delighted to do business with Golden Bar, and it has even more significance considering how heavily the San Francisco aesthetic is set to be utilized. Montana never loved any team the way he loved the 49ers, and it's nice that his retirement didn't douse the flame.

Joe Montana's NFL Legacy

Joe Montana is easily one of the finest players ever to play American football. He played in the league for 16 seasons, spending all but two of those years with the San Francisco 49ers. Montana led his beloved franchise to a stellar four Super Bowl game wins and numerous trademark comeback games.

Aside from his laurels with the 49ers, Montana also amassed an enviable individual trophy case. The Notre Dame alum racked up three Super Bowl MVP awards, two regular season MVP awards, three first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl selections, and numerous other laurels.

Since retirement, Montana has keyed into investing and spending quality time with his family. He still makes sporadic public appearances for the NFL.