Joey Bosa injury: What happened to the Chargers' LB?

The Chargers jumped out to a big lead against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday before collapsing. But once the Bengals got within striking distance, the Chargers surged to a big lead once again.

During the game, star pass rusher Joey Bosa took a hit and missed the rest of the game. Here's a look at what happened, and the unorthodox reason why he missed the rest of the game.

Joey Bosa's tough day during Chargers win

Joey Bosa took a hit to the head during Sunday's contest. After the hit, Bosa was examined by an independent specialist to clear him or end his day.

Bosa passed the examination, but it wasn't good enough for head coach Brandon Staley. According to Daniel Popper, Staley held Bosa out of the game on his own account, despite being cleared to return.

Daniel Popper @danielrpopper Joey Bosa was cleared of a concussion, but Brandon Staley said he decided to keep Bosa out of the game because of his concussion history. "As long as I'm the head coach here," Staley said, "I'm going to be making decisions like that in the best interest of our players." Joey Bosa was cleared of a concussion, but Brandon Staley said he decided to keep Bosa out of the game because of his concussion history. "As long as I'm the head coach here," Staley said, "I'm going to be making decisions like that in the best interest of our players."

Bosa has a history of concussions. Knowing this, and how multiple concussions can ruin a person, Staley elected to end Bosa's day early.

When asked about the decision after the game, Staley was very clear.

"As long as I'm the head coach here," Staley said, "I'm going to be making decisions like that in the best interest of our players."

The decision was a controversial one for Chargers fans. Some fans are proud of Staley for putting Bosa's health first over a football game.

Other fans are unhappy with the decision, saying winning should trump all. Those against Staley's decision are also questioning why the head coach challenged professional medical advice.

Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez #Chargers coach Brandon Staley says edge rusher Joey Bosa was cleared of a concussion but they decided to hold him out, “We are going to be making decisions based on our players long term health and today was one of em.” #Chargers coach Brandon Staley says edge rusher Joey Bosa was cleared of a concussion but they decided to hold him out, “We are going to be making decisions based on our players long term health and today was one of em.”

Staley is a rookie head coach in his first season with the Chargers. Last season, Staley was the defensive coordinator and architect behind the top-ranked defense in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams.

Before that, he spent time in Denver working under Vic Fangio. Staley shot up the coaching ranks, and many see him as an innovator in football.

Staley was clear on his stance with player injuries, but will his willpower remain as strong in the playoffs with the season on the line? If the Chargers find themselves in a tight playoff game and a critical piece gets injured but cleared, will Staley be able to resist in the moment?

Sitting an important player when he's medically cleared and then losing a playoff game could be a fast ticket to another team. Of course, to get there, the Chargers have to maintain their 7-5 pace and either win the division or stay in the Wild Card race.

Currently, the Chargers are the sixth seed.

