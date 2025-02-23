Joey Bosa landing spots: Top 4 teams that should pursue 5x Pro Bowl LB feat. Nick Bosa's 49ers

The Los Angeles Chargers seem set to part ways with Joey Bosa. On February 19, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the Chargers are likely to release their top pass rusher before the start of free agency in March.

Bosa has around $36 million cap figure for 2025 and is owed a $12 million roster bonus in a month. By releasing the five-time Pro Bowler, the Chargers would clear $25 million in cap room even with more than $65 million already available.

Bosa had five sacks and two forced fumbles through 14 games in 2024. Though injuries have held him back lately, the 29-year-old defender is still a force when on the field

Best 4 landing spots for Joey Bosa

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

The AFC West division rivalry makes this destination intriguing. Bosa might play his old team twice while possibly joining Maxx Crosby. Trade rumors cloud Crosby's future in Las Vegas, though.

The Raiders have a depth crisis brewing with K'Lavon Chaisson and Malcolm Koonce entering free agency. Their plenty of cap room makes them flexible regardless of Crosby's fate.

#2 San Francisco 49ers

The Bosa brothers reunion hype gets louder.

Nick Bosa's 69 pressures led the 49ers in 2024, but their pass rush depth is still a concern. Only Maliek Collins (45) and Leonard Floyd (44) had more than 25 pressures last year.

The 49ers let go of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after Bosa accused him of being responsible for their Super Bowl meltdown. On Friday, SI.com reported that the team also released Nick Sorensen after Bosa's remark about being "embarrassed" by the defense.

#3 Detroit Lions

Detroit lost ground on defense when Aidan Hutchinson got hurt in his leg last season. Their mid-season acquisition of Za'Darius Smith (40 pressures in nine games) was a plus, but Smith at 32 is questionable for long-term viability.

The Lions, according to Fansided.com on February 12, reside in win-now mode with Dan Campbell. With $55 million in cap space, adding Joey Bosa alongside Hutchinson might keep their defense among the best despite losing their coordinator.

#4 Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson's hire as head coach imports defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's attacking scheme to Chicago. The CHGO Bears Podcast of February 21 spotlighted the way the Bears seek to fortify their trenches.

With Montez Sweat as an anchor on one side, they require additional pass-rush pop. Their $65 million cap allowance enables them to pursue Joey Bosa while constructing around quarterback Caleb Williams.

Joey Bosa, who will be 30 in July, has not registered double-digit sacks since 2021. However, his established history make him a desired target for contenders seeking to enhance their pass rush.

