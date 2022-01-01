Top 5 most memorable Madden games

The legendary John Madden recently passed away at the age of 85. Not only was he one of the most memorable coaches in NFL history, but after his coaching career, he went on to become one of the best commentators. As if two great careers were not enough, Madden, also, birthed a series of games that helped spark the love of football for those who knew nothing about it.

The original Madden video game came out in 1988 and was aptly titled John Madden Football. Since then and through the years, the name has simply been shortened to Madden. Through the first iterations and years, there have been a handful of entries that have truly changed the way in which sports games were created.

Here are the top five most memorable Madden games.

#5 - Madden NFL 2001

Apart from being the first game at the turn of the century, Madden 2001 is widely considered one of the best in the entire series. Why? The PS2 game comes in with a meta score of 90/100. The meta score is what the overall score is among critics and reviewers for video games. That is surprisingly good for a sports game.

SB Nation @SBNation ￼Even if you didn't know about John Madden's NFL career, you knew him from the games ￼Even if you didn't know about John Madden's NFL career, you knew him from the games https://t.co/XLc56jkeKf

Although some complained about "sluggish" controls, the game is said to have truly brought forth polished visuals and realistic simulations that helped to shape the entries that followed. The 2001 version was revered as the best entry in the series that helped shape future iterations.

#4 - Madden NFL 2005

One of the entries that benefited from the ground-breaking ways in which Madden 2001 shaped itself is Madden 2005. It held a slightly higher metacritic score of 91/100. It was, also, deemed a "must play" by critics.

Kirk Morrison @kirkmorrison



RIP John Madden Growing up as a kid I dreamed of one day playing for the @Raiders and also being on a @EAMaddenNFL game. While as a kid every August felt like Christmas when Madden came out but in 2005 not only was I drafted by @Raiders , I also saw my profile on a Madden game.RIP John Madden Growing up as a kid I dreamed of one day playing for the @Raiders and also being on a @EAMaddenNFL game. While as a kid every August felt like Christmas when Madden came out but in 2005 not only was I drafted by @Raiders, I also saw my profile on a Madden game. RIP John Madden https://t.co/gWevIhVWH0

One of the most influential and memorable aspects of the 2005 iteration was the ability to rate other players. Any player who would "rage quit" or react in an unsportsman-like way would receive a negative rating, making it harder to get a match. That is something that should be implemented in all video games now because there are far too many people who say horrible things via a gaming mic.

