John Mara net worth: How much is Giants owner worth in 2023?

The New York Giants are among the most storied teams in sports. Owners of four Super Bowl titles, they have experienced multiple highs and lows throughout their history.

But for all the turmoil, there has been one constant in their history: the name Mara. This family has owned the Giants since their founding in 1925, and its legacy is currently perpetuated by John Mara, son of Wellington.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The current president and CEO of the team is estimated to be worth at least $500 million, which is mixed between the ownership and his other business ventures.

When did John Mara become New York Giants’ owner?

Mara inherited the New York Giants in 2005 upon the death of his father, Wellington. However, he had been part of the team structure since 1991, when he became General Counsel and later Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Speaking to Big Blue View about how he runs the team, he said:

"My father set pretty high standards here for the way he ran this team and the way he lived his life and the way he treated people and the reputation he had. Those are pretty tough standards to live up to, but they're worthwhile goals.

"Probably the most important lesson I ever learned from him is to try to treat other people the way you would want to be treated. I try to do that here with the Giants. Sometimes it's easier said than done, but that's a very simple goal for someone to set."

He is not the only major-co-owner, though, being partners with Steve Tisch, a filmmaker and the son of former co-owner, Bob. Under the two, the Giants have won two Super Bowls, both with Eli Manning.

The first, XLII, is considered one of the biggest sports upsets of all time, as a 10-6 wildcard defeated an unbeaten New England Patriots team. They would meet again four years later at XLVI, with the Giants becoming the first nine-win team to hoist the Lombardi.

A look into John Mara’s business endeavors

Besides the New York Giants, John Mara is a licensed attorney. He serves on the NFL's Competition Committee, which proposes and approves new and revised rules for all NFL teams to follow every season. He also chairs the Management Council Executive Committee, playing a important role in the 2011 and 2020 collective bargaining agreements.

He, Steve Tisch, and Woody Johnson were also central figures in landing MetLife Stadium Super Bowl XLVIII.