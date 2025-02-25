Jonathan Allen landing spots: Top 3 teams that should trade for Commanders’ 2x Pro Bowler

The Washington Commanders have granted Jonathan Allen permission to find a new team. The two-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his contract, and will become one of the best defensive players on the trade market this offseason.

Allen spent his entire professional football career in Washington so far but will now have the chance to take his talents elsewhere in 2025. With that in mind, let's look at three teams that should trade for a proven performer at the defensive tackle position.

Jonathan Allen's contract details

Before we explore potential landing spots, it's only right to check out the details of Allen's current contract with the Commanders. According to Spotrac, Allen is in the final year of a four-year, $72,000,000 deal.

The Pro Bowler signed his rookie extension in 2021 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. His contract included a $30,000,000 signing bonus plus $35,642,235 in guaranteed fees.

Best landing spots for Jonathan Allen

3. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have over 20 players set to test free agency, and that includes a host of key defensive pieces. Hence, Kyle Shanahan's team must beef up at the defensive tackle position to stay competitive in the ever improving NFC.

Jonathan Allen could be a great fit in San Francisco due to his high motor, versatility and winning mentality. However, the 49ers might need to keep an eye on his injury history after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in 2024.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are perennial postseason contenders, and they harbor Super Bowl dreams each season. However, such dreams would remain just that if they fail to improve at the defensive tackle position.

Defensive tackle and cornerback were two glaring weaknesses for the Bills in 2024, and the sooner they sort out these issues the better. Trading for Jonathan Allen could be a masterstroke due to his ability and winning mentality. A mid-round pick in this year's draft could be all that the Bills need to offer to get the job done.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs saw what a stacked defense could do in Super Bowl LIX. Andy Reid had no answers for the relentless pressure endured by Patrick Mahomes.

Hence, adding Jonathan Allen could be the first step to building something similar at Arrowhead. It could be a key move that could pay dividends come next season's playoffs.

