Jonathan Taylor or Tony Pollard: Who should you start in Week 16 Fantasy Football?

Injuries derailed Jonathan Taylor and Tony Pollard’s 2022 NFL season. Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 15, placing him on season-ending injury reserve. Meanwhile, Pollard also incurred an ankle sprain during their Divisional Round showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pollard has remained healthy this season, having played in all 14 Dallas Cowboys games. Meanwhile, Taylor is off the injury report and will suit up in Week 16. Since every win moving forward strengthens their playoff position, which of these two running backs will be the better fantasy football option?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Make a strong push for the playoffs of your fantasy football league by using Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer.

Is Jonathan Taylor a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

Indianapolis Colts running back Tony Pollard

It’s tough to be optimistic about a running back who will return to action after a month of inactivity. That has been Jonathan Taylor’s plight after suffering a thumb injury. But when he’s healthy, the Indianapolis Colts running back is one of the game’s best at his position.

Before his injury, Taylor had 15 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His last game before that was a 69-yard, one-touchdown performance versus the New England Patriots.

Jonathan Taylor put up double-digit fantasy points in PPR mode in five of his seven games this season. He had a season-high 21.1 points against Tampa Bay and 17.9 in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.

That’s what the Taylor Colts fans are hoping for when their beloved team squares off against the Atlanta Falcons. Two teams with playoff aspirations should give their best in this road game for Indianapolis.

However, Taylor could be up for an impressive output since Atlanta surrenders 112.2 rushing yards per game, 15th in the league through Week 15. But while the Falcons’ run defense has holes, they are giving up only 14.9 fantasy points to running backs, the third-fewest in 2023.

But Taylor’s fantasy owners could find optimism with the fact that Atlanta has lost two straight and surrendered 103 yards from scrimmage to Chuba Hubbard last week. In Week 14, Rachaad White had 135 total yards and a touchdown.

Those recent outcomes make Jonathan Taylor a great fantasy pick for Week 16. He can punish defenses whenever healthy, especially now that his squad is in the thick of the AFC South division title.

Read More: Russell Wilson or Jake Browning: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 16?

Is Tony Pollard a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has been steady for the Cowboys. He hasn’t missed a game, allowing him to tally 848 yards and five touchdowns through Week 15. However, he’s had only one 100-yard game this season compared to three in 2022.

But while he hasn’t had many explosive performances from the ground this year, he has been a vital asset in the Cowboys’ passing game. His pass-catching allowed him not to go lower than 55 yards from scrimmage this season.

During their five-game winning streak from Weeks 10 to 14, Pollard had 55, 80, 103, 83, and 96 yards from scrimmage. Those numbers bumped his fantasy points from 5.5 to 18, 22.3, 17.3, and 16.6 in PPR mode.

Pollard is finding ways to contribute all over the field, a huge problem for the Miami Dolphins, their Week 16 opponents. While the Dolphins allow the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (90.4), they are 10th in passing yards allowed (203.1).

That’s a loophole Dak Prescott can exploit, putting Tony Pollard and his offensive weapons in positions to succeed. Therefore, Pollard’s versatility makes him a good fantasy pick for Week 16. However, the Dolphins allow only 16.6 fantasy points per game to running backs, the 10th-fewest through Week 15.

Read More: Joshua Palmer or Terry McLaurin: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 16?

Jonathan Taylor vs. Tony Pollard: Who should I start in Week 16 fantasy football?

Tony Pollard vs Jonathan Taylor - Week 16 fantasy football projections

While Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer gives Tony Pollard the edge, his advantage against Jonathan Taylor is negligible. Pollard is estimated to have 14.6 points on 54 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards, three receptions, and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Taylor is projected to finish with 14 points from 69 rushing yards, 17 receiving yards, and three receptions. While the margin is just 0.6 points, it could spell the difference between winning and losing during playoff fantasy football.