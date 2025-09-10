Jonnu Smith Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Steelers TE? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Tight end Jonnu Smith had a breakout year in 2024, and because of that, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired him from the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Smith, along with cornerback Jalen Ramsey and a 2027 seventh-round pick, was traded to the Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The Steelers added Smith to give them another good tight end option behind Pat Freiermuth. Smith recorded career highs all across the board last year in receptions (88), receiving yards (884) and touchdowns (8).

Should you add Steelers TE Jonnu Smith in Week 2 Waiver Wire?

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

In his debut as a Steeler against the New York Jets on Sunday, the Steelers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers got him involved, as Smith was targeted six times. Smith was an efficient receiver, catching five of those targets for just 15 yards.

Despite the low yardage, with a long of six yards, Smith did come up with a crucial play in the red zone, scoring one of four touchdowns from Steelers receivers/tight ends.

Surprisingly, Smith had more snaps than Freiermuth and tight end Darnell Washington. Smith led all Steelers' tight ends with 37 snaps, which was 66% of their offensive plays. This is a clear sign that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wants Smith involved in the offense's plans.

Since Smith isn't viewed as the Steelers' first tight end, picking him up in fantasy could be a stretch, unless a person needs a tight end. Smith would likely be the best tight end option on the waivers if he is available heading into Week 2.

Jonnu Smith fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - Source: Getty

As mentioned, Jonnu Smith shouldn't be viewed as Pittsburgh's number one tight end. Before the start of last season, Pat Freiermuth signed a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Steelers, showing that he's the team's number one tight end.

Smith did have a breakout year last season and had better numbers than Freiermuth across the board, but he will likely serve as TE2 in Smith's system.

Still, even with Smith being a TE2, he could serve as a solid tight end or flex option for a team.

Smith played for Arthur Smith in Tennessee early on in his career and even had eight receiving touchdowns in 2020. Maybe he will see another productive year in his system again.

