Jordan Battle 2023 NFL Draft profile: Scout report for the Alabama SAF

The number two safety and a top-50 overall recruit in 2018, Jordan Battle was already a key player for the Crimson Tide as a redshirt freshman in a somewhat limited role. He became one of the fixtures in 2020, when he recorded 66 total tackles, three of them for loss, four PBUs and a pick-six.

He improved on those totals as a junior, with 85 total stops, three picks (two taken back the distance) and three more PBUs. Those numbers slightly decreased last season, but he still made first-team All-SEC in back-to-back years.

Jordan Battle scout report: Strengths

+ Turned himself into the kind of versatile piece in the secondary the Crimson Tide lost to the draft a couple of years ago in Xavier McKinney – was challenged with basically every type of coverage and a variety of rules under Nick Saban and Pete Golding.

+ Considerably increased his PFF grade in each of the first three seasons there, with a tiny dip last year as one of the most consistent DBs in the country since entering the starting lineup late in his freshman season.

+ Reliable deep middle safety, not allowing pass concepts to make him void his space prematurely.

+ Easy in the way he gains ground vertically and diagonally, showcasing well-coordinated footwork whilst processing information.

+ Won’t overreact to sudden breaks, when he’s playing in-between routes in zone.

+ Does a great job when asked to bracket receivers or if that’s what the coverage turns into, with just a single threat to his side, playing to his leverage, anticipating the break and cutting off space.

+ When he’s buzzing down in cover-three or as a robber, Battle does a great job of shutting down crossers instantly as the ball is caught.

+ His understanding for opponents and anticipation of routes have made him an effective man-defender in the slot.

+ Was capped over the slot receivers to replace slot blitzers regularly and understands that the ball would come out quickly, driving hard on that first break and jarring the ball loose on multiple occasions, or at least slinging guys to the ground for no YAC on quick in-breakers.

+ Does a great job deciphering who he ultimately gets matched up with on cross-releases and not get caught out of position as he has to lock into his man.

+ Showcases excellent ball-skills, to track down the field, position his body and play it at the highest point.

+ Had a highly impressive pick-six against Mississippi State in 2021. They were in a three-deep safety look and their opponents were running a scissors concept, where Battle let the post be picked up by one of his teammates and he undercut the corner route at the sideline. He actually ended that game with another pick in cover-two, on a prayer thrown up to a fade route.

+ For his career, his NFL passer rating responsible for of 72.9 is really solid.

+ Often time became the add-on blitzer when somebody motioned in-line or the backfield and came off the edge with some heat. Uses his hands well to get around the back in protection typically.

+ Consistently works the alley with a good balance between urgency and control.

+ Recognizes when the nickel jumps inside or is pinned there and he needs to widen his angle to position himself with outside leverage.

+ Overall his angles from depth are chosen to not put his defenses in bad positions, as you don’t see him get outraced and he frequently “covers” for his buddies.

+ You love what Battle brings to the table rotating down as a robber/buzz defender and using that to his advantage in terms of shutting down run plays.

+ Has the size to be a plus run defender inside the box or from the slot, while using his hands well to not let blockers get into his frame and keep vision on the ball.

+ You see Jordan Battle bang into tight-ends and slot receivers trying to cave him in and keep his pads clean.

+ Maintains active feet and can reduce the shoulder to elude blockers inside the box, plus then he’s not just a drag-down tackler, bringing his hips and feet along to drive through contact.

Jordan Battle scout report: Weaknesses

– Gets sucked in a little too much on play-action and is left chasing routes being hit on the move because of it.

– Floats back in deep zone coverage considerably, to where he’s already bailing before even really being able to decipher the pass concept and then he can’t really make an impact when the ball is thrown in front of him.

– Closer to average in his range (4.55 in the 40), as somebody who doesn’t project to be an impact center-fielder.

– Doesn’t bring a lot of thump when initiating contact with blockers or the ball-carrier to create anything beyond stalemates, not playing up to his frame.

Jordan Battle scout report: Grade

I understand the love for Alabama teammate Brian Branch and there’s nothing that really jumps off the screen with Jordan Battle, but I don’t think he’s getting the credit he deserves.

He was an extremely reliable starter under one of the most demanding coaching staffs in the country, being tasked with just about any assignment in the book. To me, he would fit best in a split-safety based system, where he can break on routes in quarters, position himself between receivers in cover-two and rotate down, with the peripheral vision to pick up targets.

If he’s asked to play extended stretches as a deep middle safety or legitimately play man-coverage on speedy receivers in the slot without that in-built cushion, I’m a bit more worried about him. However, especially in today’s world, finding a complete player on the back-end like this with Jordan Battle's kind of football IQ is worthy of a mid-day two selection, I believe.

Grade: Late second round

