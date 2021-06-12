Jordan Brand NFL players: List of pro football athletes sporting the Jumpman 

Jordan Brand, Nike's apparel giant offshoot, has branched out of the NBA and has signed players in both the MLB and NFL. Jordan Brand is showing that they can make quality sporting wear that every athlete can use.
Several NFL players have jumped ship from their previous endorsements to the Jordan Brand. The iconic brand has managed to sign some big names in a short period of time.
Which NFL players have a contract with Jordan Brand?
Here are the NFL players that have joined the Jordan Brand family in recent years.
#1 - Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is Jordan Brand's most recent signing. Prescott signed a five-year contract with the apparel giant this week. Adidas endorsed the Dallas Cowboys' franchise quarterback before he made the jump to Jordan. Dak Prescott will be the highest-paid NFL player on the brand's roster.
#2 - Kyle Pitts
The Atlanta Falcons drafted talented Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick this year. Kyle Pitts wore the Jordan Brand throughout his college career with the Gators. He will continue to sport Jordan apparel in the NFL.
#3 - Davante Adams
Davante Adams recently signed with Jordan. He has gone on record several times stating that he's always been a fan of the apparel that the brand produces. Adams is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL and will now sport Jordan apparel on the field.
#4 - Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas became a member of the Jordan Brand family in 2018. Thomas is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and has an impressive resume on the field. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver can now add Jordan Brand to his resume.
#5 - Jamal Adams
Jamal Adams is one of the top safeties in the NFL. He has been part of the Jordan Brand family since 2017. The brand signed Jamal Adams during NFL Combine workouts.
#6 - Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs says he has dreamt about being a part of the Jordan Brand family since he was a child. When he found out that he was signing with the Jordan Brand, he recalled the time he camped out to buy a pair of Jordans. Diggs has proven himself to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL since joining the Buffalo Bills.
#7 - Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool developed into one of the top targets for Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers during his rookie season last year. Claypool's performances caught the eye of the brand and they signed him during his rookie season.
Other notable NFL players who have signed with Jordan Brand
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Stephon Gilmore
- Joe Haden
- Dwayne Haskins
- Dont'a Hightower
- Malik Hooker
- Jordan Howard
- Melvin Ingram
- Alshon Jeffery
- Cameron Jordan
- Jarvis Landry
- Tyrann Mathieu
- Sterling Shepard
- Earl Thomas
- Bobby Wagner
- Devin White
- Le'Veon Bell