Jordan James NFL Draft: 3 teams that could draft Oregon's RB

Jordan James has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and is expected to be one of the more sought-after running backs in this year's draft. However, the market has changed in the NFL around this position after Saquon Barkley showed its importance in the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl and eventual victory. No more are teams looking to overpay rushing attackers as rookies and discard them as they become veterans.

Therefore, Jordan James is unlikely to be a first-round pick. In fact, one expects him to ba a latter-round selection whose name is called most probably on the third day. However, that does not mean that whoever selects him will not have a very good player. Here are some teams that could take a look at him,

Jordan James 2025 NFL Draft: Potential Landing Spots

#3 - New York Giants

The Giants need a new quarterback and are expected to retool their entire offense for 2025. It looks increasingly likely, given the depth of this class in that position, that they might have to settle for a stop-gap measure for the upcoming season.

Thus, they need a running back who can carry the load: someone like Saquon Barkley after they let him go. Daniel Jones' form with and without him was instructive and New York knows that it needs to build some more depth in the running back room. Jordan James could be a good option here.

#2 - Chicago Bears

Everyone expects the Chicago Bears to play attacking football in 2025. They have the first overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams. They also have Ben Johnson as their new coach.

Because of how the former Lions' offensive coordinator revitalized Jared Goff, many are probably imagining the Bears' offense to be pass-heavy. However, a key reason for Detroit's success was David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs keeping the defense honest for the quarterback to throw deep passes.

Chicago's new head coach will need to lean into those options here as well. The Bears just had 102 rushing yards per game in 2024 and need more depth and competition to prove that they can improve from there. Drafting Jordan James might allow them to do so.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys fans could live in a parallel universe where they signed Derrick Henry in the 2024 NFL offseason and won the Super Bowl. Instead, the reality is that they missed the playoffs altogether. Dak Prescott, whom they made the highest-paid player of all time, suffered a hamstring injury midway through the year.

And instead of the Ravens running back joining them, they brought back Ezekiel Elliott, who was not good enough to compete at the top level. They need a running back threat and Jordan James could be the answer there.

