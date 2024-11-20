Jordan Love or Baker Mayfield: Who should I start for Fantasy Football Week 12

Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield are two great quarterbacks whose seasons have taken vastly different directions. While the Green Bay Packers are primed to grab a playoff spot, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered major injuries around the team and their year has been harshly affected.

In Week 12, however, their matchups could see a surprising favorite for fantasy football.

Is Jordan Love a good pick in Week 12?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Packers have been winning games, but this season hasn't seen Jordan Love take the expected leap after last year's excellent second half of the season. He has already thrown 11 interceptions, the same amount as in 2023. The difference? He also threw 32 touchdowns in 17 games there; now, it's 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 8 games.

Trending

Nobody doubts his ability as a quarterback, but when you look at a quarterback who has thrown a pick in every game this season, it's fair to have a bit of doubt, especially as he also holds a 62.3% completion percentage.

Is Baker Mayfield a good pick in Week 12?

He's still a good pick, regardless of whether he's having his top two receivers playing – and the expectation is that Mike Evans will return to the field after the bye week. Mayfield has played extremely well in 2024, with 24 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 70.6% completion rate, the highest number of his career.

Perhaps more importantly, this will be a matchup against the New York Giants, who have registered a single interception after 10 games this season. With his number-one receiver returning from injury and coming from a bye week, Mayfield is set to have a good game, keeping the Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card race.

Whom should I start between Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield in Week 12?

Sportskeeda Start/Sit Tool

Based on the matchup, our Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer has no doubts that Mayfield is the best pick for Week 12, as the Buccaneers are massive favorites against the New York Giants, who will start Tommy DeVito instead of Daniel Jones.

Love's inconsistency and turnovers have him with two and a half points below in the projection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.