Jordan Love was involved in a weird story during Father's Day, as the new Green Bay Packers starting quarterback was seemingly wishing the Chicago Bears fans a happy Father's Day - in other words, the video was extremely weird because it looked like he was saying that Bears fans were... his fathers.

The quarterback took to Twitter to clarify what he meant in the video and not only you could understand his position but it was also a very sweet message from him, even if he was asked to send a nice message to a rival fan:

JLove @jordan3love 🏽 twitter.com/chrisd69007/st… ChrisD69 @ChrisD69007 @A2theJ88 @justnfields @BearsCork @ChicagoBears_Fr @TheBearsWire @IrishBearsShow . Here u the picture b4 the vid.🤣 @Heidiaca There is no more I handed him my phone asking him to make a fun video to originally wish the French Bears fans a happy Father's day and that is his original take. Tho he forgot to mention "french" and obviously I or better said he lit fire. Here u the picture b4 the vid.🤣 @A2theJ88 @justnfields @BearsCork @ChicagoBears_Fr @TheBearsWire @IrishBearsShow @Heidiaca There is no more I handed him my phone asking him to make a fun video to originally wish the French Bears fans a happy Father's day and that is his original take. Tho he forgot to mention "french" and obviously I or better said he lit fire 🔥. Here u the picture b4 the vid.🤣 https://t.co/lCZ1zHR8x8 Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day 🙌🏽 twitter.com/chrisd69007/st…

This is actually a pretty nice thing from Love to do. Rivalries are part of the game, but you can compare this situation to when Aaron Rodgers screamed "I still own you!" to Bears fans during a game at Soldier Field and think that this is really sweet from the new Packers leader.

It's also an interesting sight to see looking at the season opener, because.

Packers, Jordan Love to open 2023 season at Soldier Field against the Bears

The first game for Love as a starter without Rodgers on the roster is against the Bears in Chicago, making for a baptism of fire for him.

After three seasons on the bench, with rare appearances due to Rodgers, the time has come for him to have his opportunity to prove that he was worth the first round pick used in 2020. However, the mission will not be easy, and comparisons will always be around, as replacing Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP, is never simple.

Speculating a path of what he should be is nothing more than a guessing exercise at this point. Even the coaching staff, who has been watching him for the last three years, must have their doubts. The speed and the intensity in a live game are quite different, and Love has only 83 passes as a professional in his career, a small sample and without continuity.

It's okay to be excited about him, but this isn't a Packers team ready to compete in 2023. Let's all set our expectations in a fair manner to him.

