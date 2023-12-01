Jordan Love or Derek Carr: Who should I start in Week 13 fantasy football?

With six teams on byes in Week 13, fantasy football managers are scrambling for replacements, and both Jordan Love and Derek Carr are under the microscope. While both these starting quarterbacks are capable of putting up big points, they have not done so consistently enough to warrant starting without consideration.

While Love has recorded more points than Carr in fantasy football this season, that may not necessarily mean he is the better pick in Week 13. Let's take a look at the fantasy outlook of these two QBs, starting with Jordan Love:

Is Jordan Love a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

The Green Bay Packers have found themselves in the hunt for an NFC Wild Card slot, recording three wins from four games in November. Much of this has stemmed from improvements on offense and Packers fans will be looking at the rest of their schedule with hope.

In Week 13, however, Green Bay has the unenviable task of hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the league and their defense has been formidable.

Kansas City ranks seventh in the NFL for fantasy points against QBs, so Jordan Love could be up against it here. However, this game could turn out to be a high-scoring affair, which means the potential for a large number of fantasy points.

On the season, Love has thrown for 2,599 yards, 19 TDs and 10 INTs, recording a 2-point conversion and logging 221 yards and two TDs on the ground. This is good for 198.06 points in fantasy football, which makes him the QB10 on the season.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Jordan Love to record 15.00 points in Week 13, so he is a decent pick, especially considering options are limited with six teams on byes.

Is Derek Carr a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Derek Carr has not exactly set the NFL alight in his debut season with the New Orleans Saints. Carr has struggled in parts and while he has played in every game to some capacity (had to exit Week 10's game vs. Minnesota Vikings), it has not exactly been smooth sailing.

On the season, Carr has thrown for 2,535 yards, 10 TDs and five INTs. He also has 40 rushing yards and a 2-point conversion to his name, which amounts to 133.40 points in fantasy football.

While the Saints' running game and the utilization of Taysom Hill as a QB, RB and TE has hurt Carr's fantasy output (QB22), there is a chance Week 13 will see that change.

New Orleans faces the Detroit Lions in a highly-anticipated battle and this game could see a lot of points on the board. The Lions have conceded 38 points in two of their last five games, shipping 26 against the Packers and 29 to the Chicago Bears in the same stretch.

This is very promising for managers looking for QB streamers and Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Derek Carr to total 14.50 points in Week 13. This means he is a decent pick with the potential to go big in the event of a back-and-forth battle with Detroit. Carr is rostered in 31% of fantasy leagues so should be available as a free agent.

Jordan Love vs. Derek Carr: Who should I start in Week 13?

While both QBs are good picks in Week 13, if you have the luxury of choosing between the two go with Jordan Love. While Derek Carr has a chance to go big, there is the danger of Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill taking the touchdowns via the running game (and potentially the passing game with Hill).

The below breakdown gives a good indication of what to expect from both QBs in Week 13:

When deciding which QB to pick here, you are essentially weighing their chances of throwing TDs. While Carr is a risk due to the Saints' running game and Taysom Hill, Love is facing a better defense.

Love is the safer option in Week 13, as the Packers-Chiefs could also be a shootout. Start Jordan Love with confidence but if that is not an option, you could do a lot worse than Derek Carr in Week 13.