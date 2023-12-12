Jordan Love or Trevor Lawrence: Who should I start in Week 15 Fantasy Football?

Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence are quarterbacks with the ability to make or break your fantasy football team in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. With this being the final round of matchups before the fantasy playoffs begin in most leagues, the QB slot has never been more important.

The difference between winning and losing could now further or end your season and QB is the most consistent source of big points. To say this is a key decision is to put it mildly.

Let's take a look at the fantasy outlooks of both these quarterbacks, starting with Jordan Love:

Is Jordan Love a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

Jordan Love has had a very interesting 2023 season, with some big displays punctuated by major disappointments. One such disappointment came yesterday when the Green Bay Packers' playoff push came unstuck at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.

While the Packers slid to 6-7 via the 24-22 defeat, Love had a bad day in fantasy football. He came away with 8.92 points, which likely cost hundreds of fantasy managers a crucial Week 14 game. While this may have been a blip, it needs to be evaluated and his 1 TD was not enough to paper over an INT and a fumble lost.

On the season, Love has thrown for 3,084 yards, 23 TDs and 11 INTs, while rushing for 233 yards and 2 TDs. He has also recorded 2 two-point conversions and lost 1 fumble. This is good for 230.66 points in fantasy football, which makes Love the QB10 on the year.

The Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 and Love will look to bounce back. The Bucs are 27th against QBs, which means Love could be in for a banner day.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Jordan Love to project 15.30 points in Week 15, which reflects his TD to INT capabilities. He is a good pick with a lot of potential upside against a defense that regularly gives up 24+ points per game.

Is Trevor Lawrence a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

Trevor Lawrence looked to be done for the season just over a week ago. However, after exiting the game and limping to the locker room, Lawrence managed to return for Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. While his resistance and commitment are commendable, he had a very mixed day in fantasy football, coming away with 17.38 via 3 TDs and 3 INTs.

Lawrence started the season hitting between 14-19 points, which was somewhat disappointing given his preseason hype. In Week 10, Lawrence put up a very worrying 2.10 points in the 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers but rebounded from that in a big way. With 24.5-32.5 points recorded in the next three weeks, Lawrence was one of the hottest fantasy QBs in the league.

On the season, Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 3,261 yards, 17 TDs, 10 INTs, while rushing for 259 yards and 4 TDs. He also has 1 two-point conversion and 4 fumbles lost, which totals 222.34 points and the QB16 in fantasy football this season.

Week 15 sees the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Baltimore Ravens, which has the potential to be either a high-scoring game or a very low-scoring one. Worryingly, the Ravens are number-one against fantasy QBs this season and with Lawrence's ankle concern, this might be a trap.

Compounding these concerns is the loss of WR Christian Kirk for about six weeks, so Lawrence could be in trouble here. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Trevor Lawrence to record 15 points in Week 15, which reflects his high-risk, high-reward matchup against Baltimore.

Jordan Love vs. Trevor Lawrence: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 15?

If you have the luxury of choosing between these QBs, you should start Jordan Love in Week 15. Given the questions hanging over Lawrence's ankle, receivers and matchup, Love is a safer pick with a higher chance of a big score.

The below projections give an idea of what to expect from both quarterbacks in Week 15:

While these numbers are extremely similar, you have to factor in the chances of each going high or going low. Jordan Love has a friendlier matchup and no injury concerns in Week 15, which are two very real concerns for Trevor Lawrence.

That said, if you have Trevor Lawrence you should start him, unless you also happen to be blessed with another of the NFL's best QBs.