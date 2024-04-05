Jordan Mailata Contract: Eagles renew tackle with staggering $66,000,000 deal 

Jordan Mailata has been a key member of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line since joining the franchise via the International Player Pathway Program. The former rugby star has adapted admirably to the NFL, and he's one of the first names on the Eagles' team sheet.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Mailata has signed an astonishing three-year, $66 million extension that includes $48 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus. This deal means that the Eagles will retain arguably one of the league's most underrated offensive tackles for the foreseeable future.

Where does Jordan Mailata place amongst NFL’s highest-paid offensive tackles?

With his new deal, Jordan Mailata is now one of the best-paid offensive tackles in the NFL. The Australian star ranks as the third best-paid tackle in the league, just in front of perennial Pro Bowler teammate Lane Johnson and behind the San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams.

The deal is significant for the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, as Mailata becomes one of its biggest success stories. The Philadelphia Eagles took a chance on Mailata due to his raw potential, and he slowly but surely improved his status on the roster. Mailata cracked the starting lineup in 2020 and hasn't looked back since.

Mailata is undoubtedly one of the finest run blockers in the league. He ended last season with an impressive 80% win rate while starting all 17 regular-season games.

How much has Jordan Mailata earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Jordan Mailata has earned $35,487,561 across his six-year NFL career. The Eagles drafted the former rugby star in round seven of the 2018 NFL draft.

Mailata has spent his entire NFL career with the Eagles and has become the team's starting left tackle. He has provided top-notch protection for Eagles' quarterbacks since he got there, and he's a part of one of his league's most fearsome offensive lines.

The Philadelphia Eagles have shown their faith in Mailata's abilities with his new deal. It's now up to him to repay the faith by remaining one of the league's best left tackles and potentially adding Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections to his résumé.