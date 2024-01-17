What is the NFL International Player Pathway Program? How do foreign athletes get recognized by scouts?

A rising number of international players are moving to the US to pursue careers in the NFL, making American football an increasingly globalized sport. Teams can find talented players around the world more easily, thanks to the International Player Pathway Program (IPPP).

An effort by the NFL to boost the proportion of players from non-American countries is called the IPPP. The program was created in 2017 as a component of the league's global expansion plan. It gives athletes the chance to compete in the NFL, expanding the pool of talented individuals and eventually stimulating global fan development.

Since the league's founding in 1920, when it was still known as the American Professional Football Association, foreign players have participated in it. A number of well-known players who were born abroad were involved in the inaugural league season. Nine players who were not born in the United States have also been honored with inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The league initiated the IPPP project in order to maintain that number's growth. Since the program's inception, 37 foreign athletes have signed contracts with NFL teams. Over 20 nations are represented on the rosters of NFL teams these days, including players from Nigeria, Australia, Austria, Germany, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Chile.

How does the International Player Pathway Program work?

The NFL stated that starting with the 2024 season, every team in the league will have one international player on their practice squad. With this approach, the NFL hopes to provide more gifted players from across the world a chance to be discovered and nurtured.

A participant must reside outside of the US and Canada as their principal place of residence in order to benefit from the program. An international player must also meet all NFL player eligibility requirements and should have been qualified for an NFL Draft in the past. Although clubs are free to recruit foreign players they discover on their own, the league's IPP program conducts its own scouting of talents abroad.

The IPP program allows a participating team to add an international player to its active roster as many as three times in a season. This gives international players more opportunities to get involved in the NFL and gives organizations a wider range of options in how they can use the extra player.