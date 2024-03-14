Jordan Poyer contract: How much will Ex-Bills safety earn with Dolphins?

Jordan Poyer was once a fan favorite of the Buffalo Bills. However, likely down to salary cap-cutting measures, the Bills released the one-time Pro Bowler on March 6, 2024.

Fellow AFC powerhouse, the Miami Dolphins have acted fast, signing Poyer to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 NFL season. That means Poyer will play for a new team for the first time since his Cleveland Browns days in 2016.

Jordan Poyer's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Jordan Poyer has earned $43,970,136 in his 11-year NFL career. The Buffalo Bills icon started his career with the Cleveland Browns as a late-round draft pick with a seemingly target on his back.

However, he's entering his 12th season with a reputation for being one of the better safeties in the AFC. Poyer earned $41,749,880 during his time with the Buffalo Bills. He also made $1,993,235 and $227,021 with the Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

Jordan Poyer's NFL career timeline

Jordan Poyer was a standout talent with the Oregon Ducks during college. The skillful safety ended his collegiate career as a consensus All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 awardee. These laurels earned him a spot in the NFL as a last-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Most seventh-round picks hardly enjoy successful careers in the NFL. However, Poyer was never your typical seventh-round selection. The Oregon product only got better and better, and he was at the peak of his powers in 2021 when he was selected to the first-team All-Pro.

During that season, Poyer ended the year with a career-high three sacks and tied his career-high five interceptions. Poyer helped the Bills have the NFL's best defense and was named 45th on the poll of the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022. Poyer continued the good form into 2022 and earned his first Pro Bowl nod that season. He also ranked 57th by his peers on the league's Top 100 Players of 2023.

Poyer didn't have the best year in 2023, with the ball hawk enduring a downer year by his enviably high standards. He was subsequently released in the off-season and has been snapped up by the Miami Dolphins ahead of a pivotal 2024 season.