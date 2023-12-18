Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush shades Cowboys after epic 31-10 beatdown vs Bills

Jordan Poyer and the Bills pulled off an upset win over the Cowboys in a 31-10 blowout in front of the home crowd. It was a much-needed win for Buffalo as it looks to stay in the playoff race. Bills fans are celebrating the victory, including the wife of safety Jordan Poyer, Rachel Bush.

Bush took to her Instagram to share the win with her more than four million followers. She captioned the post with "How bout them Cowboys," with one of the photos taken at the Bills team facility.

The model is a passionate fan and a massive supporter of her husband and the Bills. She called out the referees after the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. In a now-expired Instagram story, Bush did not hold back about the overtime loss:

"I haven’t said a word about the refs all year but that loss of a TD is on them. This game will 100% be on them if it comes down to that...When are we going to start holding them accountable and calling this out!? Enough give me a break, if you’re watching this game it’s more than clear."

Rachel Bush even took to her Twitter (X) and shared more displeasure about the refs in that game last month:

The Buffalo Bills defensive back met the model via Twitter and were later married in a Caribbean ceremony in Jamaica. Bush and Poyer have a daughter, Aliyah. Bush is an entrepreneur who owns a skincare line called LeaLa Natural Skincare.

How long has Jordan Poyer played in the NFL?

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer

Poyer began his career with the Eagles when the team drafted him in the seventh round of the 2013 draft. He played just three games with Philadelphia before moving on to the Cleveland Browns to finish his rookie season.

The safety played three full seasons with the Browns (2014-2016) before signing with the Bills ahead of the 2017 season. Jordan Poyer has 79 tackles and a sack in 13 games this season. Without question, Bush will continue to be Poyer's No. 1 fan.