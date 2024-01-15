Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush surrenders to Orchard Park's "mind blowing" weather with Steelers-Bills forecast in the balance

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills are set to face off in the Wild Card round of the playoffs as the snow is falling on Highmark Stadium. Fans have been doing their part in helping to clear the stadium of the snow. Those who live in upstate New York understand how unpredictable the weather is.

Rachel Bush, the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer, shared a tweet about the contrast in weather. Bush showed how much can change just in a matter of minutes in a post from her Twitter (X) account.

The winter storm in that part of the state has seen massive snowfall with the potential for more ahead of the game. This AFC showdown was set to happen on Sunday but moved to Monday “in the best interest of public safety." The decision was made after consultation with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Steelers were still in Pittsburgh when the postponement was first announced officially. Per a team source, the team landed in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh made it to the playoffs as a seventh seed thanks to a win over the Baltimore Ravens in the final week of the regular season. Buffalo punched their ticket to the postseason by winning the AFC East for the fourth consecutive season with a win over the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale.

Could the Steelers-Bills game be moved again?

Governor Hochul made it clear that this game will not be moved again when holding a press conference.

“The game will not be pushed back again. I’ve spoken with the commissioner of the NFL several times today, I’ve spoken with the owner of the Buffalo Bills about their preparations."

Hochul acknowledged the volunteers who have helped shovel within Highmark Stadium:

"There are volunteers who have walked to the stadium who are helping clean it out. We appreciate that. I would think by daylight hours tomorrow it will be safe for people to drive there and bring their shovels."

According to AccuWeather, the forecast in Buffalo will be a high of 21 degrees on Monday. It will be the fourth time that each team has played one another in the playoffs. Without question, the game might look different thanks to the weather as the Steelers and Bills are looking to advance.