Jordan Reed placed on injured reserve list, Washington Redskins' cap hit on unavailable players increases by $9.67 million

Jordan Reed

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed was placed on injured reserve list on Saturday, most likely ending his season. Reed has not played a single snap in the regular season after suffering a concussion in the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. The hit on Reed was an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit and he has dealt with several concussions in the past. Early reports had suggested that with his history of concussions, Reed should consider retirement.

After being drafted by the Redskins in 2013, Reed has only played 65 games in total. He has not played a full season due to a combination of injuries (hamstrings mainly) and concussions. In 2016, the team gave Reed a 5-year, $50 million contract extension and now the team will take on $9.67 million as part of Reed's contract in the 2019 season with zero snaps. Reed is just one of several players who are affecting the team's cap space.

The largest amount being taken up in cap space is of quarterback Alex Smith, at $20.4 million this season. We all know he will not be playing this season and could possibly not play football at all with the gruesome injury he suffered in the 2018 season.

Redskins tackle Trent Williams, who is yet to report to the team, is resulting in a $3.5 million hit on the cap. Because he has not shown up, $10.85 million does not count towards the cap. In total, the Redskins are taking on $33.5 million this season alone for 3 key players of the team.

With Smith likely not taking the field in the future, Reed and his history of health issues, and the continued saga of Williams, there is no relief for the Redskins.