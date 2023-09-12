Jordan Whitehead salary: How much will Jets safety earn in 2023?

Seasoned NFL safety Jordan Whitehead delivered a spectacular Week 1 performance, snatching three crucial interceptions in the second, third and fourth quarters against the Buffalo Bills. His standout play played a pivotal role in the Jets' thrilling comeback win in overtime.

With Whitehead holding a pivotal role in the Jets' defense, fans are eager to know what his earnings for the 2023 NFL season will amount to. Here's a closer look into the details of Jordan Whitehead's anticipated salary for the upcoming season.

In a significant move for the 2023 season, Whitehead inked a restructured one-year contract with the Jets in May, valued at an impressive $5.25 million. The deal includes a base salary of $1,125,000 and a substantial signing bonus of $4,125,000.

With these figures in play, Whitehead's cap hit for the season stands at $4,932,500, solidifying his impact on the Jets' defensive lineup. Additionally, the contract carries a notable dead cap value of $8,232,500.

What is Jordan Whitehead's net worth?

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

As of 2023, Jordan Whitehead boasts a commendable net worth of $5 million, primarily fueled by his illustrious professional football career. Over his six-season tenure in the NFL, he's amassed an impressive total earning of $17.3 million.

Whitehead's journey began when he was selected with the No. 117 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, which paved the way for a notable four-year, $3.12 million contract with the team.

During his tenure with the Buccaneers spanning four seasons, Whitehead displayed his prowess on the field, earning starts in an impressive 55 out of 59 games.

His contributions were nothing short of stellar, amassing a notable 292 tackles, 2.0 sacks, five QB hits, two forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered and 25 passes defended.

For the 2022 season, Whitehead secured a lucrative two-year, $14.5 million contract with the New York Jets, solidifying his role as a vital asset to the team's defense.

However, it wasn't without its challenges, as he incurred a fine of $15,914 for a hit on a defenseless receiver during a game against the Minnesota Vikings in the previous season.

Transitioning to his last season with the Jets, Jordan Whitehead continued his exceptional performance, demonstrating his unwavering dedication. Starting in all 17 games, he showcased his defensive prowess with a commendable 89 tackles and a solid 8 passes defended.

Undeterred, in 2023, he once again committed his skills to the Jets with a new one-year contract, showcasing his dedication to the sport and the team.