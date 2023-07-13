Marcus Mariota net worth: How much is Eagles QB worth in 2023?

Marcus Mariota, a talented and versatile quarterback, has made a name for himself in the NFL over the course of his eight-season career. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mariota's journey to professional football started at Saint Louis High School. He showcased his exceptional athletic prowess in both football and track and field.

Despite receiving offers from several renowned universities, Mariota made a significant decision to join the Oregon Ducks in the NCAA. With his impressive skills on the field and off-the-charts running abilities, the 29-year-old has become a well-known figure in the football world.

In this article, we delve into the intriguing topic of Marcus Mariota's net worth, shedding light on the financial success he has achieved throughout his career.

Throughout his illustrious career in the NFL, Marcus Mariota has amassed a remarkable fortune with career earnings, totaling a staggering $64.5 million.

As of 2023, the quarterback boasts an impressive net worth of $12 million. It comes as no surprise that the majority of Mariota's wealth has been generated through his lucrative NFL contracts.

Mariota's financial success extends beyond the gridiron, as he has also capitalized on various endorsement deals, further bolstering his net worth.

Exploring Marcus Mariota's Endorsement Deals

Among his notable endorsements, Marcus Mariota inked a significant contract with global sports giant Nike in 2015.

Marcus Mariota's exclusive Nike Lunar Force 1s for his 2015 Draft Day

Furthermore, Mariota has extended his brand influence into the realm of finance, endorsing Island Insurance. It is Hawaii's largest locally-owned property and casualty insurer. Additionally, Mariota was also an ambassador for the Aloha Spirit, further aligning himself with brands that resonate with his Hawaiian roots.

A notable endorsement opportunity for Mariota was his participation in Nissan's widely popular "Heisman House" ad campaign. The campaign showcased his association with the prestigious Heisman Trophy, which he won in 2014. Mariota has also lent his name and influence to endorse Beats and First Hawaiian Banks.

NFL Contract Breakdown of Marcus Mariota

Mariota was selected as the 2nd overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft. Mariota kicked off his professional career by signing a four-year contract worth $24.2 million in July 2015. This initial deal set the stage for his early years in the league.

Former Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

In April 2018, the Titans exercised their option to retain Mariota for the 2019 season, which came with a hefty price tag of $20.922 million.

However, in March 2020, Mariota entered a new chapter by signing a two-year contract worth $17.6 million with the Las Vegas Raiders. Continuing his journey, in March 2021, Mariota opted for a restructured contract with the Raiders, signing a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

As the NFL landscape shifted once again, Mariota found himself signing a two-year contract worth $18.75 million with the Atlanta Falcons in March 2022. However, in February 2023, the Falcons released Mariota, resulting in a significant cap clearance of $12 million.

Seizing new opportunities, Mariota joined the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2023, signing a one-year contract worth $5 million. This latest move presents him with a fresh start and the chance to contribute to a new team.

