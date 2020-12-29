NFL: Josh Allen breaks Buffalo Bills TD record held by Jim Kelly

In the 1991 NFL Season, Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly would set the Buffalo Bills' single-season record for passing touchdowns. During the 1991 NFL Season, Kelly would throw 33 touchdown passes. On Monday, Josh Allen broke Kelly's franchise record with his 34th touchdown pass.

Jim Kelly would congratulate the third-year quarterback. Kelly would post on his social media account, "Congratulations Josh! Keep breaking records and winning games! Keep doing your thing!" "Proud of you! Let's go Buffalo!" Getting a shout-out from a Hall of Famer and one of the best Buffalo Bills players is an amazing accomplishment.

Jim Kelly congratulated Josh Allen on breaking his Bills single-season pass TD record 🙌 pic.twitter.com/t1MNnaYwxr — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 29, 2020

Let's take a look how the two Buffalo Bills quarterbacks compare to each other in their record-breaking seasons.

Jim Kelly's 1991 compared to Josh Allen's 2020

Jim Kelly 1991 NFL Season

64.1% completion percentage

3,844 passing yards

33 touchdowns

17 interceptions

finished 1991 NFL Season 13-3

won the AFC East

Lost to the Washington Redskins in the Super Bowl

Josh Allen 2020 NFL Season

68.7% completion percentage

4,320 passing yards

34 touchdowns

9 interceptions

Currently 12-3 in the 2020 NFL Season

Won the AFC East

Currently second seed in the AFC

When comparing the two quarterbacks we have to take one thing into consideration. Josh Allen is the more athletic quarterback. His ability to run the football separates him from Jim Kelly.

Josh Allen has become the first NFL quarterback since Hall-of-Famer Steve Young to pass for 4,000 yards and have 30 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dominate to serve the Patriots their largest loss in the Bill Belichick era pic.twitter.com/selltFKbbl — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2020

Jim Kelly was apart of the Buffalo Bills' teams that made it to the Super Bowl four straight times and never won. Josh Allen and the 2020 Buffalo Bills are looking to break that streak. It has been noted that the Buffalo Bills have a good shot at stopping the Kansas City Chiefs from repeating as Super Bowl Champions.

Buffalo has not made it to the Super Bowl since the 1994 NFL Season when they were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys. Buffalo Bills have all the right pieces to compete for a Super Bowl Championship. Buffalo will have a shot at keeping their number two seed and secure two home games in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

The big question for Josh Allen is, can he be the quarterback to end the drought and bring the first Super Bowl Championship to the Buffalo Bills franchise?