Josh Allen contract: Comparing Bills QB’s $330,000,000 extension with Patrick Mahomes’ salary

Josh Allen is having an amazing 2025. The Buffalo Bills quarterback won his first NFL MVP Award in February and on Sunday, the Bills rewarded him with a bumper contract extension. Allen's future is in Buffalo and the team has reiterated its faith in him by giving him the most guaranteed money in league history. Let's compare Allen's extension to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes' salary.

Comparing Josh Allen's extension with Patrick Mahomes' salary

Josh Allen signed a six-year $330 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. Allen's average salary amounts to $55 million. The reigning MVP will get $250 million in guaranteed money.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. At the time, Mahomes' deal included a $10 million signing bonus plus $141.481 million in guaranteed money. The two-time MVP earns $45 million per year in AAV.

Allen's new deal means he'll earn more guaranteed money than any player in NFL history, including Mahomes. Furthermore, his per-year take-home is more than his three-time Super Bowl-winning counterpart. However, Mahomes has a more lucrative deal in terms of total value across a longer time frame.

Top five quarterbacks with the highest contracts by AAV

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys - $60,000,000

T-2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - $55,000,000

T-2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - $55,000,000

T-2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars - $55,000,000

T-2. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers - $55,000,000

What's next for Josh Allen and the Bills?

The Buffalo Bills have made a major investment by tying up their franchise quarterback for the future. They believe that Allen will still be an elite quarterback well into his 30s, and hope he can deliver them their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Allen's quest begins in September, and while it takes skill, depth and luck, the Bills' Super Bowl window is very much open. Buffalo will look to build on a 13-4 season and avenge their loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Sean McDermott will look to motivate his team for another deep postseason run, and will look to tool up appropriately in free agency and the 2025 NFL draft.

