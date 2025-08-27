The Buffalo Bills used their seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to select Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen. At the time, Allen was relatively unknown and underappreciated after playing college football at a smaller school and being unpolished as a passer.

Fast forward seven NFL seasons and Josh Allen is the reigning MVP, one of the best quarterbacks in all of football, and arguably the best fantasy football player as well.

Over the past five campaigns, Allen has PPR (points per reception) finishes as the QB1, the QB1, the QB2, the QB1, and the QB2. This truly remarkable fantasy football history is largely due to Allen's unique blend of power passing and rushing abilities, something that unquestionably sets him apart from the majority of other players in the NFL.

As a result, Allen is once again being projected as one of the top quarterbacks, and players available in fantasy football drafts this summer. According to Fantasy Pros, Allen is the QB1 and the No. 24 overall player available in 2025. This likely means that Allen will be taken near the third round of your draft.

Josh Allen 2025 fantasy football outlook

Allen is the complete quarterback and has all the skills and talent to be the perennial QB1 in fantasy football. He has a major arm, is extremely mobile, has a high football IQ, and has developed into a very accurate quarterback as well.

The Bills expect to be amongst the best, and highest-scoring teams in the NFL once again in 2025, something that should keep Allen's weekly fantasy value at an elite level.

The only slight concern for Allen's fantasy football prospect is the lack of a true No. 1 receiving option in Buffalo. While the club has various solid playmakers in Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo's only real weakness is the offensive starpower around Allen.

However, as 2024 showed, Allen can contribute and be one of the most effective players in football even without a true No. 1 receiving option. Allen should be viewed as a high-end QB1 this year with overall QB1 potential. Assuming every quarterback is still on the board, only Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson should be considered in the same category as Josh Allen in 2025.

