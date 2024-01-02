Josh Allen injury update: Latest on Bills' QB for Week 18 Fantasy Football

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will close out the 2023-24 NFL regular season with a massive Sunday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins, with the winner clinching the AFC East.

The defending divisional champions were a mediocre 6-6 heading into their bye week, but a massive four-win streak since then has put them back in the hunt. They will seek a series sweep of their rivals to gain home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round.

But first, there is a potentially debilitating issue that their quarterback has to face.

Josh Allen injury update

Allen greets fans after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Allen has a neck issue (stinger), as transpired on Monday during Sean McDermott's video conference.

The seven-season head coach stated that while he did not believe the injury would affect his quarterback's availability, the team would still be monitoring him day-to-day.

Players playing through stingers is nothing new. Recently, the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy had one against the Baltimore Ravens but was ultimately cleared against the Washington Commanders.

What happened to Josh Allen?

Allen vs Kansas City Chiefs

According to Allen, his stinger occurred during his final play in the Bills' 27-21 defeat of the New England Patriots. He said (via The Post-Standard):

“I’ve never felt one of those before so that’s a little funky but we’re good to go.”

That may have contributed to his lack of rhythm throughout the game. According to him:

"(I) couldn’t seem to find one. Felt like we got into a little bit of a groove in the third and fourth quarter, but got to start better than that. But yeah, it’s never fun throwing incomplete pass after incomplete pass.”

When will Josh Allen return?

Allen warms up vs the New England Patriots

The good news, as stated above, is that McDermott expects to regain his quarterback come Sunday, and he definitely needed to.

The Bills already have a commanding 48-20 Week 4 win over the Dolphins, and Allen was particularly dominant in that game. He threw four touchdowns against a team that had scored a monstrous 70 points in their previous game - three of them to Stefon Diggs.

Fans now hope he can repeat that success in one of the biggest games of Week 18.