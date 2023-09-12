Josh Allen interceptions 2023 tracker: Listing Bills QB's on-field woes for the year

Buffalo Bills franchise QB Josh Allen is one of the best players in the NFL. The Madden 24 cover star is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the better dual-threat QBs in the league.

Allen has been elite since being drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2018 Draft, and he has improved with time. Josh Allen is arguably the most accomplished quarterback in Bills' history and has the franchise records to back it up.

Allen owns franchise records for most rushing yards by a QB in a single season, most consecutive games by a QB scoring at least one TD, most consecutive games with over 300 passing yards, and most total touchdowns in a season among other accomplishments.

However, despite Allen's achievements, the Wyoming University alum has gotten a lot of flak for his turnover tendencies. This flaw has led to some nervy moments on the sideline with teammates and has prevented the Bills from jumping to Super Bowl contention.

It's a new season, and Allen has had similar woes. This piece will examine his on-field sufferings to start the 2023 NFL season.

How many times has Josh Allen been sacked this year?

Josh Allen has been sacked five times in the 2023 NFL season. All these sacks came in his opening game against the New York Jets.

That keeps up with the theme of Allen's NFL career, as he has been sacked a remarkable 156 times in his six-year NFL career. Part of the blame must fall on his offensive line, comprised of Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O'Cyrus Torrence, and Spencer Brown.

Allen was running for his life against the Jets' defense, and the sack total would have been worse if not for his scrambling ability. The Buffalo Bills coaching staff must sort out these issues from now on if they aim to make a deep playoff run.

How many INTs has Josh Allen thrown this year?

Josh Allen has thrown three interceptions so far this year. All three interceptions came in the opening game against the New York Jets. Allen's interceptions were all caught by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, and he added a fumble for good measure.

Following his three-interception game against the Jets, Allen has upped his career interception total to 63. This total has come in 78 regular season games. Allen's on-field woes are well documented, and 2023 will be a long season for the Buffalo faithful.