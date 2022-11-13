Josh Allen or Justin Fields: Who is a better fantasy pick in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season?

Choosing between either Josh Allen or Justin Fields as your starting quarterback for fantasy football is normally an easy task. In fact, it's not something many people have likely asked in recent times.

Allen has propelled the Buffalo Bills to the summit of the AFC East table with six wins and two defeats. He's a devastating weapon that can throw deep passes and burst down the field or into the endzone. Meanwhile, Fields has helped the Chicago Bears to third in the NFC North with three wins and six losses. He has a shaky history at best as a passer and makes a huge percentage of his fantasy points on the ground.

However, we recommend you start Justin Fields ahead of Josh Allen in Week 10. Here's why:

Why Justin Fields is a better fantasy pick than Josh Allen in Week 10

Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears

Although Allen has a better FPPG average than Fields, we expect the latter to perform better in Week 10. This is mainly down to an elbow injury that Josh Allen is struggling with. Allen picked up the injury in Week 9 and it was expected by many to keep him out of Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Josh Allen is expected to start this week, however, his effectiveness is questionable and starting him is a risk.

Take nothing away from Fields. Over the past few weeks he's been growing in confidence and playing extremely well. He's throwing the ball into the endzone and picking up a huge amount of yards on the ground. Moreover, the Chicago Bears will be taking on the Detroit Lions this weekend, a team that has struggled defensively so far.

Josh Allen stats and fantasy outlook

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen has racked up a whopping 2,403 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns this season. However, the Bills quarterback has also thrown eight interceptions, including two in his last outing against the New York Jets. Allen has recorded 215.32 fantasy points this campaign and is enjoying his most productive season in the NFL. He is averaging 26.9 points per game.

Justin Fields stats and fantasy outlook

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields has 1,322 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns this season. He has thrown six interceptions. The Bears quarterback had his best game of the season in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, scoring three touchdowns. Fields has 165.08 fantasy points in nine games this season. He is averaging 18.3 points per game.

