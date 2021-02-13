Josh Allen projected to win MVP in 2021

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the MVP season award with 44 votes. Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen came in second place and had four votes for the 2020 season.

During a recent roundtable talk, analysts discussed early 2021 MVP predictions. Matt Bowen and Kevin Seifert chose Josh Allen as the expected MVP winner for the 2021 season.

It wasn't a surprise as Josh Allen's career trajectory went upwards in the 2020 season. He has a QBR of 81.7 and ranked third. The only other two quarterbacks ahead of him were MVP winner Aaron Rodgers and Super Bowl contender Patrick Mahomes.

In the quarterback's third season in the league, Allen has made impressive progressions, more than any other starting quarterback. The 24-year-old continues to improve his game in every area.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen was drafted as the seventh overall pick by the Buffalo Bills. He became the highest NFL player drafted from Wyoming. Allen started with the Bills as their backup quarterback only to showcase extraordinary skills that fueled his path to the starting position.

The league's last 10 MVPs!



Who will get added to this list tonight? (via @nflthrowback)



📺: #NFLHonors -- TONIGHT on CBS (9pm ET) pic.twitter.com/9uydQQFiZT — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021

The quarterback's first game was against the Baltimore Ravens, which he finished with 74 passing yards and 26 rushing yards. By his second game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen made a monumental leap with 245 passing yards, 32 rushing yards, and a touchdown.

In his second year, Josh Allen helped the Bills to a ten-win season and their second playoff appearance since 1999.

In his third year, the 24-year-old already started breaking NFL passing records. He had the most passing yards and touchdowns in a single season that brought the Bills to their first divisional title and playoff win since 1995.

During the Wild Card round, Allen completed 26 of 35 passes for 324 yards, 54 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. He propelled the Bills to a 27-24 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

Josh Allen faced the number one rushing offense and top ten defense of the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round. Buffalo blew the Ravens defense right off the field with a 17-3 win. Allen completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 206 yards and a touchdown.

During Allen's 2020 season, he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week four times.

Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.



In the Bills division clinching win, Allen became just the fifth player in league history to throw for 350+ yards with two touchdowns via passing and rushing in a single game. pic.twitter.com/zKL6XUBEn0 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 23, 2020

He became the first player in Bills franchise history to win three times in a single season. The 2021 Pro Bowl named Allen and four other teammates.

Josh Allen went from being the most pressing question for the Bills to a real MVP candidate in the past season.