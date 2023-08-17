‘Clearly conservative Republicans’: Josh Allen’s sister Makenna’s anti-trans stance has NFL fans raising major questions

Josh Allen has found himself in the spotlight even more this offseason as the Madden 24 cover athlete. He has been seen in various locations with actress Hailee Steinfeld amid dating rumors.

Now, the quarterback is connected to another story regarding a family member His younger sister, Makenna Allen, has liked several Twitter posts that are deemed anti-trans.

One NFL fan, who is a fan of Steinfeld, took to Twitter to share their reaction to the liked posts with multiple tweets:

As previously mentioned, Allen found himself in hot water ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft. There were multiple tweets in which the quarterback used the n-word multiple times.

Josh Allen spoke to ESPN's Chris Mortensen following the release of the tweets, saying he would correct the issue with whatever team took him:

"That's my plan -- to show the type of person I am now. Whatever team picks me, they are going to get that from me. I will set the record straight for any team, any teammate, the media, and I think once they meet me and they're around me, see how I act and how I think, that it's not going to be a problem at all."

In the end, the Buffalo Bills took the University of Wyoming signal-caller seventh overall.

He's led the franchise to four playoff appearances in five seasons under center. Allen is currently third in Bills history in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Does Josh Allen have any more siblings?

The two-time Pro Bowler has two other siblings besides Makenna. He has an older brother, Jason, and an older sister, Nicola. Allen and his siblings were raised on the family farm in Firebaugh, California.

Nicola got married in July to Brayden Madden, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in March.

Jason was also an athlete who played baseball in college. Josh Allen's older brother also excelled in football and baseball while at Firebaugh High School.

Makenna graduated from the University of Arizona last May with a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Business and Management.