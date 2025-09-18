Josh Allen or Tua Tagovailoa Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season begins with Thursday Night Football in a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa will be the two quarterbacks facing off, so both of them are potential lineup options. Here's which one is a better pick to get this week started with a favorable outcome.

Is Josh Allen a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Josh Allen

Josh Allen has been spectacular in fanatsy football during his career with the Buffalo Bills so far. He has impressively finished as either the overall QB1 or QB2 for each of his past five seasons. This makes him one of the most reliable quarterbacks to target in each week of any fantasy season.

The defending NFL MVP will be even more valuable this week in a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He has dominated them during his career, owning an overall 12-2 record. All of this puts him towards the top of the weekly positional rankings.

Is Tua Tagovailoa a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is off to a slow start to the 2025 fantasy football season. He currently ranks as just the overall QB25 with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He did throw for 315 yards last week against the New England Patriots, so he could potentially be on his way back up.

A matchup with the elite Bills presents a difficult task, but potential game script could be favorable to his fantasy outlook this week. The Dolphins will likely need to pass the ball often to keep up on the scoreboard as they are expected to be trailing for most of the game as massive underdigs in the contest.

Should I start Josh Allen or Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 fantasy football?

Allen vs Tua

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool highly recommends using Josh Allen in Week 3 fantasy football lineups over Tua Tagovailoa. He has been one of the best overall players in recent years, so it makes sense why he is clearly the preferred pick.

Tagovailoa has more explosive offensive weapons, such as Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane, but Allen still carries significantly more upside. His elite rushing abilities heavily contribute to his superior projections, including rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 27 touchdowns across his past two seasons. This weapon in fantasy football give him one of the highest weekly ceilings.

