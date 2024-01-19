Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes record: Which team’s quarterback has advantage going into AFC Divisional Round matchup?

Over the past several years, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have emerged as arguably the top two quarterbacks in the NFL. They are the only quarterbacks to win games during the NFL Playoffs in each of the past four seasons. Both also consistently rank toward the top of the league in most statistical categories for the position.

The two superstars are set to face off against each other for the seventh time when the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. This will also represent their third matchup during the postseason.

Here's how they stacked up against each other in their previous meetings.

Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes record ahead of Divisional Round

When the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, it will mark the seventh time that Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will go head-to-head. They have split their previous six meetings, with each quarterback earning three victories for their teams. This adds even more excitement to one of the season's most anticipated matchups.

Of their first six games, Mahomes and Allen have played four during the regular season. Allen holds a 3-1 advantage in those games, with the road team surprisingly winning all four of them. Mahomes has never defeated Allen at Arrowhead Stadium during the regular season, but the playoffs have been a bit of a different story.

The other two matchups between the two superstar quarterbacks occurred during the postseason. Both were played in Kansas City, with Mahomes coming away with two victories and a perfect 2-0 playoff record against Allen. The first was in the AFC Championship game after the 2020 NFL season, and the second was played in the Divisional Round of the following season.

This creates even higher stakes than usual, especially for Josh Allen. In addition to looking to break the 3-3 tie in their head-to-head record, he is still seeking his first playoff win against Patrick Mahomes.

In a year where the Chiefs haven't been quite as dominant as they have been in previous seasons, and with the game being played at Highmark Stadium for the first time, this could potentially be the year he does it.

In fact, this will be the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career that he plays in a playoff game as part of the road team. It will be interesting to see how he handles this situation for the first time, especially against Josh Allen, who has a 5-1 record in the playoffs when playing in his home stadium.