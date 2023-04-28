Josh Downs 40 time: Is 2023 NFL Draft WR faster than Ravens’ Zay Flowers?

Josh Downs is one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft but wasn't selected in the first round. Yet, Boston College wideout Zay Flowers was taken by the Baltimore Ravens with the 22nd overall pick.

One of the minor differences between Downs and Flowers was their 40 time at the combine last month. Downs ran a 4.48 while Flowers had a slightly faster time of 4.42.

The gap between the two may have made the difference, but Downs had a great college career at the University of North Carolina. He spent three seasons with the Tar Heels and had one of the best careers of any player in the program's history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His freshman season saw him with just seven receptions, 114 yards, and a touchdown in four games in 2020. However, Josh Downs had a party in his sophomore season. Downs led the ACC with 101 receptions and fourth with eight touchdowns. He had 1,135 yards, which was the 10th most in the conference.

Downs followed up his stellar sophomore season with an even better campaign. He would find himself in the conversation as one of the top receivers in college football. The wideout led the ACC in receptions once again (94) and was good for the sixth-most in the nation.

His 11 touchdowns placed him in the top five of the ACC and in the top 10 in college football. Downs ended his career with North Carolina with the fourth-most yards (2,483), third-most receptions (202), and second-most touchdowns (22) in the program's history.

Josh Downs draft projection: How high could North Carolina WR go on Day 2?

Expect the former Tar Heels star to be taken early on Day 2 as he's one of the best receivers left on the board.

His 5'9" 171-pound frame isn't a major concern for NFL teams. Downs has the potential to be a starter in this league sooner rather than later. He has great value and could fit into any offesnsive system.

The question would a team possibly trade up to get him as his skillset could help a franchise in need of a major threat on their offense.

Overall, he shouldn't fall beyond the second round. He was one of many players who were seen as a Day 1 selection. Time will tell where Josh Downs' NFL journey will begin, but it may be revealed in Round 2 of the draft.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes