How Josh Gordon can take the Kansas City Chiefs offense to the next level

Through the first three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs have stumbled to a 1-2 record.

The Chiefs’ rough start has pushed the franchise to make a notable roster addition with former Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was reinstated after serving an indefinite suspension. Gordon last played in the 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks after violating his conditional NFL reinstatement.

Chiefs offense gets another boost with the addition of Josh Gordon

It marked the sixth time in his career that he’s been suspended, but he’s received another chance to reignite his career. Gordon is set to join one of the league’s most explosive offenses led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With the 30-year-old in the fold, Mahomes voiced that he believes his new offensive weapon has plenty to offer Kansas City.

“Everywhere he’s been, he’s kind of dominated,” Mahomes said via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “He can make plays in one-on-one coverage.

“He’s a big receiver. Even if he’s covered, he’s not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays.”

There are still a few hurdles Gordon will have to get past such as getting comfortable with the Chiefs’ offensive playbook while getting into football shape. Head coach Andy Reid voiced that it will take some time before he gets activated to play this season.

Although it’s been nearly two years since his last NFL game, Gordon can step in as an explosive playmaker opposite Tyreek Hill. He’s a dynamic deep-ball option that can stretch the field with his speed. Meanwhile, his size makes him a viable red-zone threat.

His skill set combined with Mahomes’ strong arm could open the door for him to recapture his form as a highly effective passing game option. Beyond that, he will get better looks with opposing defenses focused on first shutting down Hill and Travis Kelce.

He showed his dynamic playmaking with the New England Patriots in 2018 as he recorded 720 receiving yards on 40 receptions in 11 games. The Chiefs could provide the right offensive system for him to excel behind his big-play ability.

Mahomes voiced that he believes Reid will implement Gordon in a consistent role where he can be an effective playmaker.

“I’m sure they’ll incorporate him with a couple roles in the offense as the season goes on, as we get him up to speed, and we’ll see where that takes us,” Mahomes said. “He’ll have his role. He’s a great football player, but in this offense, everybody gets a chance to make plays.”

Gordon can see his role increase as the season rolls along and he builds on-the-field chemistry with Mahomes. Ultimately, the Chiefs only stand to gain from this low-risk, high-reward move.

