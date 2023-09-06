Josh Jacobs fantasy outlook: Is Raiders RB a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Josh Jacobs' offseason was marked by a holdout in which he refused to accept the franchise tag from the Las Vegas Raiders, feeling that his 2022 resurgence warranted a multi-year extension. It finally ended almost two weeks ago when he agreed to a one-year, $12-million contract.

During his conference call, he said:

“I mean, s***, we’re here. We made it happen, so it ain’t no hard feelings now. It’s a clean slate with me. It was never any hate on each side. I understood it, but at the same time, I understood my value, too. It was just about meeting in the middle.”

But now that Jacobs is back, should fantasy footballers gamble on him?

Josh Jacobs 2023 Fantasy Outlook

The past season was one of resurgence for Josh Jacobs, as he led the league in rushing yards with 1,653. He also made the All-Pro team and Pro Bowl.

However, that was not enough to keep the Raiders in the playoffs, as they started 2-7 and were eliminated from contention with a 6-11 record. Most notoriously, they became the first team ever to lose at least five games after leading by double digits.

Wanting to revamp the roster for the future, they asked Jacobs to accept the franchise tag with the aim of replacing him in the Draft, which he obviously refused to do. So he held out until late August.

Is Josh Jacobs a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Despite Josh Jacobs' recommitment, the Las Vegas Raiders may be stuck in a brutally hard AFC West.

Obviously there are the Kansas City Chiefs, the current rulers of the conference, with the ever-prolific Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. However, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers may give them a run for their money, and then there are the Raiders, still adjusting to life after Derek Carr.

Nevertheless, Jacobs is still the division's best running back. He has hit at least 1,000 yards in all his seasons but one, and the one time he did not, he made the playoffs.

Where should Josh Jacobs be picked in Fantasy Football 2023?

So now that he is back, where does Josh Jacobs fit in a fantasy setting?

As the Raiders' obvious RB1, he is expected to rank pretty highly. With the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook still adjusting to new teams and others like Tony Pollard entering uncharted waters as their new teams' primary rusher, Jacobs, as one of the few RBs to stay with his original team, could float in the low Top 10 or high Top 20 at his position.

RB9-12 for him is the optimal placing for him, even if the Raiders may struggle to reach the playoffs again.