Christian Watson fantasy projection: Is Packers WR a good pick in 2023?

Christian Watson's rookie season in the NFL showed signs that he could be a viable fantasy option in the future. He was taken by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of last year's draft out of North Dakota State.

The wide receiver had 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. It was a great showing for Watson as Green Bay has likely found their No. 1 receiver for the 2023 season.

With a new quarterback under center, the offense might have a different feel, but Watson is in line for another solid season. The future could be now for the 24-year-old.

Christian Watson 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Christian Watson's fantasy outlook for 2023 is bright as quarterback Jordan Love could be slinging targets his way this season.

Watson's 67 targets last season were third amongst wideouts on the team, but Allen Lazard and his team-leading 100 targets are now with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Speaking of Rodgers, his departure to the Big Apple is good news for all of the Green Bay Packers young receivers. The four-time NFL MVP wasn't a huge fan of young wideouts and that was reflected in the target share.

More optimism comes as running back Aaron Jones may be asked to be more of a runner than a receiver this upcoming season. Jones was second behind Lazard with 72 targets and 59 receptions while placing third in receiving touchdowns with five.

This was an example of Rodgers trusting veterans like Lazard and Jones over rookies like Watson. Expect Love to lean more on the receivers in the passing game, which benefits Watson.

A major question is the targets he will get as fellow second-year player Romeo Doubs had 67 last season. Doubs was taken in the fourth round of last year's draft along with Watson.

Doubs had one more reception than Watson last season, but Watson might see more action in terms of fantasy.

Is Christian Watson a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

The Packers wideout is a good pick for your fantasy football team this season. As mentioned earlier, he has the upside to be special. His competition is no longer with the Packers in Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan, who signed with the rival Chicago Bears this offseason.

Tonyan tied with Doubs with 67 targets but was third on the team with 53 receptions in 2022. Watson is a talented wideout who should be getting even better and is only facing competition from other second-year or rookie players.

This includes Doubs and rookie Jayden Reed, whom the Packers took in the second round of this year's draft out of Michigan State.

The transition to Jordan Love might hurt Watson as much as much as it could help. Per Pro Football Focus, Love has an accuracy plus percentage of 23 percent in his career when combining the preseason and regular season. This is right around the league average.

Watson proved to be a great deep threat in the Packers offense season but that could impacted based on Love and his quick release. Pro Football Focus notes his time to throw has usually been faster than Rodgers. This means Love might look to the intermediate a bit more, hindering Watson slightly.

Where should you draft Christian Watson this year

Watson is the consensus WR23 and the 54th-best overall player in PPR. His 29.3 ADP sees him going in the second to third-round range this year in most drafts. Among receivers, Watson's ADP is within the same range as Amari Cooper, D.J. Moore, and Keenan Allen.

It's the highest ADP for any Green Bay receiver as the next highest is Reed and 70.5 and Doubs at 87. This signals that Watson is seen as the top target in 2023 in the Green Bay offense.

He can easily pass the 800-yard mark and even hover around 900, but that depends on whether Love can become the passer needed for Watson. Watson is a lock for at least 60 receptions, which would be an improvement.

Also, he exceeded the fantasy points projection in six of his 14 games last season. His hamstring injury likely prevented Watson from getting a 900 or even 1,000-yard season in 2022.

A healthy Watson is going to be everything for fantasy owners. He could come in with a few big games that could make a difference in your league. Nonetheless, Watson is worth that late second or early third-round selection in any fantasy draft.