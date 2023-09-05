Jordan Addison fantasy outlook: Can Vikings rookie have a big season with Justin Jefferson?

Jordan Addison being taken by the Minnesota Vikings with their first-round selection in this year's NFL Draft has added another viable piece to their offense. Addison was one of the better wide receivers in college football. Last season, he transferred from the University of Pittsburgh to USC.

The wideout has 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns with the Trojans. Addison finds himself in an interesting situation from a fantasy perspective.

He has the upside of a WR1 as the Vikings had 672 pass attempts in 2022, the third-most in the league. That being said, Addison could have that big fantasy season, given the pass-heavy nature of the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Also read: Travis Etienne Fantasy Outlook

Jordan Addison's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Jordan Addison

Addison will find himself as the WR2 in the Minnesota Vikings offense behind All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson led the league in both receptions (128) and yards (1,809) and is arguably one of the best at his position.

The main concern is whether Addison will get the necessary targets to have a successful 2023 season. Of the 647 targets the Vikings had in 2022, Jefferson had 184 targets, or 28.4 percent of them.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins loved throwing to the three-time Pro Bowler and Addison could find himself being Cousins' second favorite target.

Adam Thielen, who finished behind Jefferson in targets with 107 last season, has joined the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

Addison could get well over 50 or 60 percent of the targets that Thielen had and maybe a couple from Jefferson. This could lead to a 1,000-yard season for the 21-year-old.

Also read: Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy Outlook

Is Jordan Addison a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Jordan Addison

Take Addison in your fantasy drafts as the rookie might be a breakout star for owners. His situation in Minnesota is ideal as the depth at the receiver position behind him takes a dip.

K.J. Osborn had 90 targets with 60 receptions last season while tight end T.J. Hockenson had 86 targets with 60 receptions as well.

These numbers from Osborn and Hockenson should have no immediate impact on Addison's numbers in 2023. Trying to find a reason not to take him in a fantasy draft is hard to come by.

If you are looking to acquire Addison or any other assets in your fantasy football leagues, make sure to check out our trade analyzer.

Also read: DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Outlook

Where should you draft Jordan Addison this year?

Jordan Addison

Addison is a consensus WR37 and ranked as the 89th-best player overall for fantasy owners in 2023. His ADP is at 93.5, meaning he'll likely be taken in the middle rounds or later.

The ADP of Addison is in the same space as fellow wideouts Marquise Brown, Jahan Dotson, and Brandin Cooks. By this point, fantasy owners will have added some other talent at the receiver position but leave space for Addison.

The former Trojans star could be a value pick if he has that big season and if Cousins will be throwing the ball even more.