Travis Etienne fantasy outlook: Is Jaguars RB a good pick in 2023?

Travis Etienne proved the fantasy value of the running back position in his rookie season in 2022. Etienne was taken in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars to be the team's next big offensive star. He led all rookies with 1,125 yards and tied for second with five touchdowns.

In a Jaguars offense that could lean towards passing more in 2023, he can still produce in that regard. He had 319 yards coming out of the backfield last season, the most among rookies.

Etienne is a current and future fantasy star as he's in his second NFL season in 2023.

Travis Etienne's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

The fantasy outlook for Etienne is bright as his role in the Jaguars offense is the clear RB1 this season. Last season proved that point as the second-leading rusher on the team, James Robinson, was traded to the New York Jets last October.

Behind Etienne on the Jaguars depth chart is rookie Tank Bigsby, JaMycal Hasty, and D'Ernest Johnson.

Hasty and Johnson had a combined 50 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. Both touchdowns belonged to Hasty.

Bigsby was the Jaguars' third-round pick in this year's NFL draft and could complement Etienne in the backfield. As noted earlier, it's Etienne's backfield for the foreseeable future.

Is Travis Etienne a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Without question, Etienne is not just a good pick in fantasy but a great one this year. He and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are leading the way offensively for the Jaguars this season.

What makes Etienne's rookie season even more impressive is that he played in 12 games in 2022 with 220 carries.

He averaged 5.1 yards per carry, the fourth-highest in the NFL last season. His 66.2 yards per game placed him in the top 15 in 2022. Being the RB1 means more carries and a better shot at a potential 1,200-yard season on the ground in 2023.

This translates to more fantasy points this season.

Where should you draft Travis Etienne this year?

The young running back's ADP is listed as RB10 and the 26th-best player overall per Fantasy Pros. He's being taken in the second round or third round in most fantasy drafts with an overall ADP of 27.5.

Etienne is in the same conversation as Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs, and Najee Harris in terms of running back rankings.

Fantasy owners who take Etienne in dynasty leagues will have a great fantasy player for years to come.