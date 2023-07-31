Josh Jacobs Madden 24 Rating: What overall is Raiders RB?

In the eagerly awaited Madden 24 video game, EA Sports has unveiled the top 10 highest-rated Running Backs. RB Josh Jacobs has made the list after making a significant improvement since Madden 23.

Last year, Jacobs was a strong contender for the Offensive Player of the Year award and secured the 5th position. He also earned well-deserved spots in the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team in 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In Madden 24, Jacobs' overall rating has seen a remarkable boost due to his exceptional performance in the previous season. While he held an overall rating of 87 in Madden 23, the latest version now showcases an impressive overall rating of 95, with 2,826 total attributes.

Among all the Running Backs, Jacobs ranks third in the Madden 24 rating list, following closely behind Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey. His specific attribute ratings include 90 for speed, 97 for stamina, and an overall ball-carrier rating of 85.

Within the Raiders team, Jacobs occupies the second-highest position, standing just behind wide receiver Davante Adams, who boasts an overall rating of 97. Trailing Jacobs is Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, holding an overall rating of 94 in Madden 24.

Josh Jacobs NFL career

Josh Jacobs began his NFL career when he was selected by the Oakland Raiders as the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Throughout his four seasons with the team, he has consistently been a standout performer.

In his rookie year, Jacobs wasted no time in making an impact, rushing for an impressive 1,150 yards and scoring seven touchdowns in just 13 games. His outstanding performance earned him the distinction of being the second choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

Continuing his impressive form into the following season, Jacobs earned a well-deserved spot in the Pro Bowl. He started in 15 games and rushed for 1,065 yards, finding the end zone 12 times through touchdowns.

Even in 2021, Jacobs remained a key player for the Raiders, starting in 14 of the 15 games and gaining 872 rushing yards while scoring nine touchdowns.

However, it was in the 2022 season that Jacobs truly had his best showing. He had a phenomenal year, rushing for an impressive 1,653 yards on 340 attempts, and scoring 12 rushing touchdowns.

One particular highlight of the season was his stunning 86-yard rushing attempt against the Seattle Seahawks, the longest play of the season. This crucial play came in overtime and led the Raiders to a thrilling 40-34 victory.

Josh Jacobs' Negotiations with the Raiders

Throughout his time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Jacobs has established himself as a highly talented and influential running back, consistently surpassing 1000+ rushing yards in multiple seasons and playing a pivotal role in his team's achievements.

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

After leading the NFL in rushing yards during the 2022 season, Jacobs entered the offseason with expectations of securing a long-term contract with the Raiders. The deadline for NFL teams to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term extensions was July 17.

Since the Raiders didn't reach an agreement with Jacobs by then, they are no longer permitted to offer him a multiyear deal this year. While the team did present a contract offer before the deadline, it did not meet Jacobs' expectations, prompting him to decline the offer.

You might also like - Sony Michel net worth: How much is 2x Super Bowl champion worth in 2023?

As a result of his refusal to sign the franchise tag he was offered in March, Jacobs has been unable to participate in any team activities. Now, the Raiders seem open to the possibility of trading him, and one of the interested teams might be the Arizona Cardinals, who see the talented running back as a potential addition to their roster.