Will Josh Jacobs play in Week 12 against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving?

2021 hasn't been a very memorable season for Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The 2020 Pro Bowler battled injuries that have caused him to miss two games earlier in the season.

But even when he's played, he hasn't been the same player he was the past two seasons.

Despite not being as explosive on the ground, Jacobs is still a valuable piece of the Raiders offense. The offense will look to get back on track after three straight losses when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys will be without star-wide receiver Amari Cooper and could be without CeeDee Lamb as well. Josh Jacobs being healthy gives the Raiders an edge in the injury department for their crucial Week 12 game.

Josh Jacobs is playing on Thanksgiving vs. Dallas Cowboys

Josh Jacobs is not on the Raiders injury report for Week 12. He was banged up early in the season but is healthy now.

The Alabama product will look to turn his season around on National TV.

His yards per carry have been at a career-low this season, but it's not all his fault. His offensive line has been abysmal in run blocking all year.

While their pass protection is decent, they've struggled to open up running lanes for Jacobs.

Moving on from Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson, and Gabe Jackson was the wrong decision. Left tackle Kolton Miller is the only player up front who's been consistently good this season.

First-round pick Alex Leatherwood hasn't lived up to his lofty selection.

Jacobs' highest rushing yardage total this year is a mere 76 yards. He averages only 41.6 yards per game.

The Raiders will need him to do more as Derek Carr has been held to under 300 yards in the last three games.

The Cowboys' defense will provide a big test for Josh Jacobs and the Raiders

If you throw away last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cowboys' defense has exceeded expectations all year. The front-seven has been incredibly disruptive.

Micah Parsons is making an argument to win the NFL's defensive player of the year.

The Cowboys rank tenth in rushing yards allowed per game. Nothing will come easy against them, so Jacobs needs his offensive line to be more physical than they've been.

The one wrinkle in Jacobs' game that could surprise the Cowboys is his recent emergence as a pass-catcher. He has 28 receptions already, which is only five fewer than his career-high in 2020.

The Raiders see the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers rising in the standings, so they know Week 12 is important.

