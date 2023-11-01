Josh McDaniels landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue former Raiders HC for offensive coordinator role

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels late Tuesday night.

McDaniels was in his second season as head coach of the Raiders and after a disastrous game on Monday night, Las Vegas parted ways with him.

The Raiders have struggled since McDaniels took over, and not even two full seasons in, the organization decided to change direction.

Why did the Raiders fire Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders fired Josh McDaniels due to how they have played under the coach. The Raiders are just 3-5 to begin the season, and owner Mark Davis thought it was time to go in a different direction.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

Exploring Josh McDaniels’ record as a head coach

Josh McDaniels has had two stints as a head coach in the NFL and failed to have one winning season,

McDaniels first became a head coach in 2009 with the Denver Broncos and went 8-8. He then went 3-9 in his second season and was fired.

McDaniels got a chance to be a head coach again in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders but went 6-11. After starting the year 3-5, he was fired and became the first head coach in NFL history to be fired before the end of their second season for two different teams.

Overall, McDaniels is 20-33 as a head coach in the NFL.

Exploring potential landing spots for Josh McDaniels after Raiders axing

Although Josh McDaniels hasn't worked out as a head coach, he still is a great offensive mind and will likely be back in the NFL as an offensive coordinator soon.

McDaniels will likely be interviewed for offensive coordinator roles in the summer. Here are three potential landing spots for him.

#1, New England Patriots

Josh McDaniels has been the New England Patriots offensive coordinator from 2006 until 2008 and 2012 until 2021. He has a history with Bill Belichick and given the Patriots struggles on offense, it wouldn't be a surprise to see New England want to bring him back.

Currently, the Patriots have Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator, but given Mac Jones' struggles, it wouldn't be a surprise to see New England try and hire him.

#2, Pittsburgh Steelers

Matt Canada is the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but fans have called for him to get fired.

The Steelers offense has been miserable this season, and if Pittsburgh decides to make a change this off-season, hiring Josh McDaniels would make sense.

McDaniels has proven he can be a top offensive coordinator in the NFL, and if he can help turn around the Steelers' offense, Pittsburgh would be a very dangerous team given how good their defense is.

#3, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have Pete Carmichael as their offensive coordinator, but frustration is growing with Saints fans.

Carmichael has been New Orleans' offensive coordinator since 2009, and it could be time for a change now. McDaniels going to New Orleans would also reunite him with Derek Carr.

